The gift is purchased on Amazon but is it shipped by a third party? A return guide

At Christmas a smile quickly turns into disappointment. Just open the gift package with a digital record player and find it all scratched up. It was purchased less than a month ago, therefore covered by the 30 day Amazon guarantee. Too bad that it was a third-party trader who sold and shipped it. So the issue becomes even more complicated. Not unsolvable, fortunately. However, few know the great practical difference there is, when buying on Amazon, between two cases: products shipped directly by Amazon or shipped by third parties.

Shipped by Amazon or not: the practical difference

Yes, because with products sold directly by Amazon the return is really painless, if within 30 days of purchase. One click and go: little information required and your refund is guaranteed. Within 14 days we don’t even pay the shipping costs for the return or if there is a defect. We also never pay them if we are Prime users. In view of Christmas, Amazon applies the possibility of returns until January 31st for products purchased from November 1st to December 31st, precisely because it expects there to be a certain wait from when the gift is purchased to when the recipient opens it (the 25th December). All good, it’s a shame that the experience is very different if Amazon isn’t the one selling directly. If on the order page we try to click on replace or return items we will be disappointed. An error message will appear “this item is not suitable for return”, “because it is a product regulated for the transport of returns but if it arrives damaged or defective you can request a refund or a replacement product”. At this point many will become discouraged. And that’s not all: it is not at all obvious to know how to resolve cases in which the third-party seller turns a deaf ear. We will have to fight a little to have our rights recognized.

Returned, the legislation

The problems are actually not limited to the returns policy, but can also extend to the quality of the product received. After a series of fires, an investigation by the Wall Street Journal in recent days goes as far as advising against purchasing large batteries from third-party sellers. Cases of counterfeit and defective products are too common. And the reviews – notes the famous American newspaper – are no longer very reliable in avoiding scams because they are often fake, generated en masse with AI chatbots. To understand if the product is shipped and sold by Amazon, look for this wording on the page purchase. There is not? If it is not a potentially dangerous product we can buy it anyway. But you must be aware that it can increase the risk of defects and that it will also be more difficult to assert the guarantee or, indeed, the right to return for defects present on delivery. Fortunately, the law is on our side. For example, in the case of the turntable – which actually happened and was recorded by Sole24ore – the seller wrote that due to those defects a product cannot be returned beyond “eight days from delivery”. “A term that is neither in heaven nor on earth, for the legislation concerning e-commerce”, explains Antonino Polimeni, one of the most well-known online commerce lawyers and member of the 4Ecom sector association. «The current consumer code even provides six months for each lack of conformity and assumes that every defect is such unless the seller can prove the opposite», he adds. In short, if within six months we notice a scratch or any problem on a product, the seller must basically replace it. Based on the 2023 Omnibus directive, it is also subject to sanctions by the Antitrust if – like our seller – it includes unfair clauses in its contracts. A right that is added to the classic 14 days for returns as a right of change of mind, in the case of remote purchases. And the 24-month generic legal guarantee, which gives the right to repair (not replacement) and only concerns operation (not an aesthetic defect).

How to proceed against a difficult return

So what to do if Amazon responds harshly to the return because the product is sold by third parties? The path to follow, let’s face it straight away, is not very simple. Below this error message appears a link with the possibility to contact Amazon. At this point we are taken back to the order page and we need to find ours again. Here we must click on Contact seller, explain the problem, attach photos and give him 48 working hours for a response. Once this deadline has passed without a response (or with a negative one), we can click – again from this page – on Request a return. At this point a complaint starts with Amazon, which will contact the seller and try to resolve the situation. If it fails, it will evaluate the case and – as usual within seven days, Amazon writes – will decide. As a rule, it grants free returns and refunds. «If your request is approved, you will receive an email notification once the investigation is completed. The refund will be credited to your bank account or credit card statement within a maximum of 7 working days from issuance.” “If your request is rejected, you can contest the decision within 30 days by providing additional information or evidence about the ‘order’. If this last attempt also fails, you can contact a lawyer or a consumer association. Even if it is rare, it can happen that Amazon assumes there is a scam against the seller. Recently, for example, it reported many consumers who said they had never received regularly delivered packages or made fake returns (with empty packages). On the other hand, if we think we are the ones defrauded, we can also report the seller to Amazon and the Antitrust for violation of sector regulations. He will serve to protect future buyers.