The global sales of “Elden’s Circle” have exceeded 20.5 million copies, making a huge contribution to the game publisher’s revenue in the last fiscal year | XFastest News

At the TGA 2022 awards ceremony last year, “Elden Ring” was almost unstoppable and won the heaviest game of the year award, as well as the best role-playing game and the best game guide. It is the most successful game of last year. There is no doubt that this popular dark fantasy open-world role-playing action game must also be a big hit in terms of sales.



According to a recent investor report from Bandai Namco, FromSoftware’s god-level title has sold more than 20.5 million copies. Considering that “Eirden Ring” was released on February 25, 2022, and it has landed on the PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One platforms, it has only been released less than 15 months ago. The sales volume has been phenomenal. You must know that FromSoftware’s previously acclaimed “Dark Soul” series all add up, and the sales volume by mid-2020 is only 27 million copies.

Bandai Namco said that the sales of the recently released games did not meet expectations, but the long-term hot sales of “Elden Ring” made up for some of the shortcomings and made a big contribution to the revenue of the previous fiscal year. This is particularly evident in overseas markets. Bandai Namco expects that the sales of “Elden Ring” will fall in the future. Considering that the official announced in February this year that the sales volume exceeded 20 million copies, this means that in the past three months or so, the cumulative sales volume may That’s 500,000 copies.

The first DLC for Elden’s Ring, titled “Shadow of the Erdtree (Golden Tree Shadow)”, is currently in production, but the official did not give a specific release time, and the report did not provide further details of the DLC.

