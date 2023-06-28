The global sales of “FF16” exceeded 3 million in the first week, and the official tweet thanked the players for their support | ETtoday Game Cloud- ETtoday News Cloud

The global sales of “FF16” exceeded 3 million in the first week, the official tweet thanked the players for their support | ETtoday Game Cloud ETtoday News Cloud “FINAL FANTASY XVI” within a week of its release, the global cumulative sales exceeded 3 million sets, Bahamut video game information site “Final Fantasy” 16″ UK physical sales in the first week were 74% lower than the previous game. Hong Kong mobile game network “FF16” physical film sales were 74% lower than “FF15”. The sales list “Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tears” regained the top spot in the three places Bahamut Video Game Information SiteView full story on Google News

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

