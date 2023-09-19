Home » The Google chatbot highlights dubious passages of text
The Google chatbot highlights dubious passages of text

In the race between systems with artificial intelligence, ChatGPT has so far been ahead. Now Google is continuously improving its chatbot Bard. However, two interesting innovations will initially only be available in English.

Google’s Bard system can now admit when it is unsure of an answer.

Given Ruvic / Reuters

(dpa)/gds. In the future, Google’s chatbot Bard will help users recognize false facts in the AI ​​system’s answers, so-called hallucinations. Answers from the Bard dialogue system can now be checked with one click, the company announced on Tuesday afternoon. The parts of the answer that Bard is very confident about are then highlighted in green. The passages where Bard also discovered information on the Internet that could refute this statement are then colored orange. For each sentence written, a Google search is carried out to find out whether there is content that confirms or refutes this sentence.

