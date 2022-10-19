Don’t blame children for being fascinated by 3C. In addition to screening age-appropriate content and services for children, as an adult, you should use smart management methods so that children can enjoy the help of technology in a healthier and safer way. Google announced the launch of new Family Link and Google TV features for parents and children, updated the management page design and added many more flexible management functions, even from the web version, Google TV can also be more convenient to set up, new features It will be pushed successively in the next few weeks to help the whole family establish healthy and good habits of using technology services.

The Google Family Link app has been around for 5 years and offers controls and settings, including usage time limits and content filtering, so parents and children can find age-appropriate content to watch. This time Google redesigned Family Link based on the feedback from parents, putting the most commonly used tools in the most conspicuous place. Among them, the most important and most commonly used by parents is the function of managing device usage time, the “Guardian” tab It helps parents monitor more easily, set usage time, content restrictions and manage app data permissions for different devices or specific apps. If you encounter a limitation that needs to temporarily adjust the usage time of the device, you can also set “Today Only”. For example, if you want everyone to relax during a holiday, you can temporarily adjust it so that you don’t forget to call it back the next day.

In addition, in the “Location” tab, you can also check the location of each child on the same map through the device location, and even keep track of the battery life of the child’s mobile phone, or when the child’s device is nearby but can’t be found anywhere , you can make the device ring for easy finding, and parents can turn on notifications to be alerted when their kids arrive at or leave specific destinations, such as school or soccer practice.

It is difficult for busy parents to keep an eye on what their children are doing at any time. The “Device Important Activities” tab, which is still being optimized and added with new functions, will display children’s application usage, device usage time and recently installed applications. Parents can see at a glance how children use the device. Google has also established a centralized management page for parents to facilitate a unified view of children’s requests and notifications.

The booming development of streaming video has also driven smart TVs to become a household necessity. This time Google TV provides children’s profiles suitable for children of all ages, including a list of movies to watch that can be directly managed and added by parents, and Google Kids’ recommended content. As well as features like YouTube supervised accounts, Google has also added a new “Hide” button that allows parents to hide uninteresting titles from the list of popular movies or popular TV shows by simply pressing and holding the “Select” button on the remote and pressing Select “Hide”.

As kids get older, if they don’t want to use YouTube Kids anymore, Google TV now also supports YouTube supervised accounts, allowing parents to set content settings for children and teens, adjust the features available to them, and block certain features using the YouTube mobile app Channels, manage other controls. These new Google TV Kids Profile features will be available on Chromecast (which supports Google TV) now and in the coming weeks, and will also be available on Google TV devices from brands like Hisense, Philips, Sony, TCL, and more.

The Family Link centralized management page allows parents to view their child’s requests and notifications.Image/provided by Google Taiwan

Kids can also discover popular movies and TV shows for them from the Kids Profile.Image/provided by Google Taiwan

Google TV’s Kids Profile allows parents to flexibly adjust relevant settings according to their children’s age.Image/provided by Google Taiwan