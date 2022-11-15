Google Health Connect

At the I/O 2022 conference in May this year, Google announced the Health Connect interconnection platform jointly built with Samsung. The goal is to make it easier for different health apps on the market to share health data, while protecting users’ personal data. privacy. Immediately after Samsung implemented this API platform in One UI 5, Google also put it on the Play Store for beta testing in advance, and together with some well-known health apps, users can try it out.

Peloton, Oura, WeightWatchers, MyFitnessPal, Flo, Lifesum, Tonal, Outdooractive and Proov Insight, as well as Samsung Health and Google Fit, will all share user exercise data through Health Connect, such as in Oura and WeightWatchers, to view To complete the body data of the Peloton flywheel training.

Google and Samsung do this by consolidating more than 40 types of health data into six categories, including activity, body measurements, cycle tracking, nutritional intake, sleep, and vital signs. Google emphasizes that this API requires only a few lines of code to allow apps to read and write data. For users who use multiple different health apps, Health Connect not only simplifies the flow of data, but also controls the data access of different health apps through a single permission management.