The Google I/O news on the new Pixels that you might have missed

Filed the case Google I/O with the launch of the foldable Pixel Fold and the first tablet from Google, the time has come to review what we have seen in search of less obvious innovations.

Indeed, there is something new but don’t expect a revolution. Digging through the system settings, it was found a new ringtonewhich should also be rolled out to older models via update.

It is a ringtone loosely inspired by the American saxophonist Kenny G and, not too casually, the name of the same is really “Kenny Gingtone“. At the time of writing, the possibility to listen to it or set it has not yet appeared on our devices of the series. To check, all you have to do is go to SettingsThen Sounds and Vibration, Phone ringtone and finally, Sounds Pixels.

You can listen to the song at the link offered by the 9to5Google guys, an interesting addition and certainly a worthy accompaniment for the incredible amount of news presented on the stage of the last Mountain View event, including hardware, software and Artificial Intelligence.

By the way, if you missed it, we suggest you also take a look at our review of Google Pixel 7a, the new affordable smartphone from the Pixel rangeequipped with the most recent technologies and features of the Californian giant.