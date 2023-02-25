Now there are many streaming platforms, and they contract the entertainment supply of many people’s homes, but sometimes it is not easy to find the programs you want to watch, but this update of Google TV is to help you solve this problem. Google has announced a global update to Google TV that will bring you four different content tabs to improve your experience.

Google TV update is here to make it easier to find what you want to watch

This update will bring four new content tabs to the app and make some useful navigation tweaks. All changes are aimed at making it easier for users to find what they want to watch by categorizing options and centralizing content from different apps. New content tabs include Home, Spanish, Movies, and Shows.

family

This tab will contain movies ranging from classics to new releases, and movies with a content rating of PG or lower will be included, making it easier for you to find content that is suitable for all ages and fun for the whole family.



spanish

Whether you are a native Spanish speaker, a bilingual user, or someone who simply likes Spanish content, this new tab contains Spanish content such as movies, shows, and live TV. You can also access popular Spanish-language apps like Pantaya and FlixLatino.



Movie

The Movies tab lets you browse thousands of movies by theme, genre or title, all on one convenient page. You’ll also get personalized recommendations for movies you might like, with options like new releases and trending movies.

Shows

If you like to watch shows, you can get the latest listing information on all subscription platforms in this tab. You can check popular shows and explore personalized themes. When a show finishes, you’ll also get recommendations for other shows you might be interested in watching next.

If you want to check these new content pages, you can scroll under the main homepage image, and you can find four new content page buttons under the application and continue watching, and you can go to them after clicking.

Improvements to ease of navigation, including repositioning the profile switcher to the upper left corner so you can seamlessly switch between profiles; search will also be moved to the far right, and a new quick settings button will be introduced, these updates will also be synced from today It is starting to be rolled out globally, if you haven’t received it yet, you can wait. All new feature updates will be available on Chromesact with Google TV and Google TV devices including HiSense, Philips, Sony and TCL.

How to update Chromesact with Google TV and Google TV devices

Please make sure your computer is connected to a stable network before updating, so as not to be interrupted during the update process.

Turn on the TV and find the setting menu. You can usually find “system update” in the host-related name directory such as system and equipment.

After clicking to enter, check whether there is an update. If so, please download and install it. Sometimes this process takes a few minutes. Please wait patiently.

After the update is installed, the TV will usually prompt you to restart, just follow the prompts.

Different brands have different names and directory locations, but there must be an update option. If you cannot find it, please refer to the Smart TV manual or official website support documents for more information.