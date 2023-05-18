Home » The government allocates 30 million for the skills of the workers most at risk with AI
Technology

The government allocates 30 million for the skills of the workers most at risk with AI

by admin
The government allocates 30 million for the skills of the workers most at risk with AI

The government has allocated 30 million euros to improve the digital skills of workers who could be most affected by new technologies and artificial intelligence. The funding will be disbursed by the Digital Republic Fund, a vehicle created in 2021 and which will act through two tenders.

The first, 10 million, is aimed at workers in sectors where a replacement by heavier machines is expected: transport, logistics, office and administrative support, production, services and sales. The second, 20 million, is aimed at unemployed and inactive people. According to the Fund, 54% of people aged between 16 and 74 in Italy currently lack any basic digital skills.

Artificial intelligence

Altman to the US Congress: “We need rules for AI, as for nuclear power. I fear serious damage for society”

by Archangel Rociola

In the rest of Europe the average is 46%. “We will not be able to make any digital transition if we are not able to involve and enhance all human capital”, commented Alessio Butti, undersecretary in charge of technological innovation. But he is mostly concerned about the impact of AI. According to the Fund, a large number of occupations are already threatened by automation.

The interview

Benifei (Pd): “On Ai and facial recognition, the EU will be a model. We will oppose Piantedosi’s security line”

by Archangel Rociola

And the growing diffusion of systems like Chatgpt is posing several questions to the legislators. By 2023, Europe could approve the first law in the world to regulate AI, in an attempt to avoid an impact that could jeopardize the stability of democracies.

You may also like

Open source rules the world, but it’s certainly...

Hyena can achieve the same accuracy as GPT-4,...

How to put AI on Home screen? The...

The performance of games with low power consumption...

Sting says musicians are ‘fighting’ against artificial…

Free access to Steam for a limited time...

Google Chrome at risk: New vulnerability! Multiple vulnerabilities...

Challenge Microsoft head-on! Google announced that it will...

WMO: More and more likely to exceed 1.5...

The solar system and the earth are very...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy