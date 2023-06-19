The Gravity Industry Public Flying Man Flying Show at the WMF

The flying man is back at WMF – We Make Future to make adults and children dream among the 60,000 presences of the three days. In a spectacular exhibition in the Pool stage, on the third and final day of the event taking place at the Rimini Fair from 15 to 17 June, it was once again possible to admire the Flying Show Of Gravity.

Assuming the features of a superhero and, between the roar of the engines and the astonishment of the bystanders, he took flight balancing himself with the weight of the body and the movements of the limbs, offering us a show with a superhero imagery, realizing one of the oldest dreams of man. In fact, who has never imagined being able to fly simply by moving their arms?

He explained it well Sam Rogers, on the afternoon of June 16, when on stage at the Mainstage he recounted how the idea of ​​the jet suite originated. Rogers is in fact one of the creators of the suit that allows you to fly and one of the lucky few pilots who can experience the thrill of wearing it and flying.

In particular, Rogers was involved in the design of the suit. “We used 3D printers a lot – has explained – to build a product layer upon layer and a structure that allows us to have flexible and non-flexible parts. We tried to make the jet suit a useful product under the circumstances.”

And he added: “We have taken our suit all over the world. Our idea is to make it usable in movies, military exercises or even in rescue operations. Imagine if one day the paramedics could take advantage of our overalls: they would be able to fly over the mountains or arrive in areas much faster than a helicopter and recover precious time”.

Saturday 16 June was the second participation in the WMF for “The Flying Man”. Already in the 2022 edition, in fact, the Jet Suit by Gravity industries piloted by Alex Wilson had enchanted the thousands of participants. But in a fair where technology and innovation were the absolute protagonists, Gravity was only one of the peculiarities of the eleventh edition of the WMF, which once again this year has confirmed itself as a global platform for building the future. Among the numerous meetings, stages and debates on Tech, Digital, AI, Social Innovation, we recall the co-hosting on the Mainstage of the Robot Sophiathe most advanced humanoid in the world along with Cosmano LombardoFounder and CEO of Search On Media Group and creator of the WMF.

