Aspire Vero is the first laptop in Acer’s eco-friendly product line. It is designed with Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) plastic materials and the packaging is also recyclable. Launched in 2021, it returns this year improved with the novelty of the Ocean Glass Touchpad, made entirely of plastics that would otherwise be discharged into the oceans. We tried it for a few days. But a few hours were enough to feel more eco-sustainable, more friends of the Earth and even younger. The device is a concentrate of the spirit of the times. Starting with the box and internal materials.

Unpackaging is in itself an experience that puts you at peace with the world. The internal packaging of the laptop consists of a multipurpose box with an internal partition that can be folded to form a triangular stand. It is made of 85% recycled paper while the case, they write from Acer, is 100% recycled industrial plastic material (PIR) and there is also a sheet, always 100% PIR positioned between the display and the keyboard . For those who are not generation Z, the effect is that of those banquets of incense, herbal teas and leather bracelets that they found in the city markets. You are at peace with yourself and feel like you are doing the right thing. Moreover, Vero PCs have been designed with an eye to the right to self-repair. It means that it seems easy to disassemble, the bottom cover easily removed to allow for the replacement of RAM and SSD. The idea of ​​products designed to make the repair or update process easier and thus prolong their life cycle, albeit a little slowly, is converting many big names in consumer electronics. And that’s good news.

Regardless, the Aspire Vero is a good mid-range laptop. The tested one has an Intel i7 1255U CPU, 16GB of Ram at 3200Mhz and a 15.6 inch IPS – FHD display, Intel UHD graphics. It costs 999 euros

Not good if you really like video games, if you work in video editing or if you are one of those who puts performance first. But in return you are at peace with the world. And that’s not much.