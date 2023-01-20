Home Technology The Gulag will return to its roots in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Season 2 – Call of Duty: Warzone 2
Technology

The Gulag will return to its roots in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Season 2 – Call of Duty: Warzone 2

by admin
The Gulag will return to its roots in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Season 2 – Call of Duty: Warzone 2

One of the most criticized areas since Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 debuted in November 2022 has been the Gulag, currently a 2v2 battle where players are fighting for a return to the battle royale action. The choice to ditch 1v1 in favor of 2v2 hasn’t been too satisfying to fans, and many have been calling for a return to the classic formula.

While Call of Duty season 2 (we’re calling it Call of Duty because it’s tied to Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare II) isn’t coming until a bit later than planned due to recent delays, Infinity Ward and Ravensoft have been teasing What do we have in store for our debut, including the Gulag update.

As noted in a recent tweet, 1v1 Gulag battles will return. No mention of whether 2v2 is going away for good, or what will happen to the current gulag formula (i.e. maps, jailers, etc.), but the good news is that now you can rely entirely on your abilities to get you back into action, rather than with what you might Player teams never seen or heard of.

We’ll learn more about this change when the next blog post comes from next week’s Call of Duty.

See also  From Squid Game 2 to The Witcher 3: the trailers of the upcoming series coming to Netflix

You may also like

Oxygen in the top layer of the moon...

DualSense Edge PS5 official “Pro switch” unboxing is...

Best Overhaul mods to watch out for in...

Why the European Space Agency is increasingly interested...

[Watch Focus]PANERAI Luminor Due Luna｜The beauty of pure...

Why the European Space Agency is increasingly interested...

Overwatch 2’s next two heroes will be Support

Rumor: Nvidia’s RTX 4060 Ti might only be...

Concept image leaked for unannounced Crafton Project –...

[Focus on watch altar]PANERAI Luminor Due Luna｜The beauty...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy