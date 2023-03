The Hague bowed to American pressure and announced concrete steps to keep Beijing from further semiconductor production facilities and thus slow down China‘s technical development. The company concerned, ASML, is still relaxed. China reacts angrily.

Not being fooled by the additional export restrictions: Peter Wennink, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of ASML, at the presentation of the annual results on January 25 in Veldhoven, the Netherlands. Piroschka Of The Kite / Reuters

The Dutch government confirmed on Wednesday evening what had been rumored for several weeks. It will introduce additional restrictions on the export of advanced ASML chip production machines to China. This emerges from a letter that Trade Minister Liesje Schreinemacher sent to the Foreign Trade Committee of the Dutch Parliament on Wednesday.