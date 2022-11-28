Astronomers originally thought that the Milky Way’s halo is spherically symmetrical, but the high-precision measurements of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics Center team believe that this is not the case, but a tilted rugby ball shape. Another smaller galaxy collided.

<img decoding="async" src="https://www5.technews.tw/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=59&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a4b3f35b" border="0" alt=""/>

At that time, the Milky Way collided with a dwarf galaxy named Gaia-Sausage-Enceladus (GSE) and tore up the GSE dwarf galaxy. The stars of the two galaxies formed a halo around the galaxy, and the interaction between the two also led to the accumulation of stars in the halo. , significantly changing the shape of the halo, plus the GSE cuts in at a certain angle, and the collision also makes it tilt.

Some people may think that the halo will gradually become spherical after billions of years, but the fact is that the halo still maintains a strange appearance. The research team believes that dark matter plays a role. The tilted silver halo strongly indicates that the hidden dark matter halo is also tilted. The non-spherical dark matter halo may have a significant impact on the ability of the earth’s laboratory to detect dark matter particles. If the dark matter halo is indeed tilted, the mysterious matter may be more concentrated in certain regions, and if these regions can be found, astronomers have a chance to detect interactions with dark matter when the Earth passes through them in the future.

Not only the Milky Way has a halo, but every galaxy has a halo dominated by dark matter. Although we cannot see dark matter, it provides a framework for the distribution of visible matter, including galactic stars, star clusters, nebulae, and stars in the halo. The research team believes that to understand the history of the Milky Way, the study of the Milky Way’s halo is a good start. Therefore, the positions, motions and distances of millions of Milky Way stars obtained by the Gaia mission (GAIA), and the high-resolution spectral survey of the Milky Way (H3 Survey) ) project data simulation, and obtained the result that the halo is rugby ball-shaped, which is helpful to solve the problems related to the astrophysics of the Milky Way. The research results were published in The Astronomical Journal.

▲ Artist’s impression of the fragments of the GSE dwarf galaxy. The GSE merged with the Milky Way during its early formation nearly 10 billion years ago, and fragments can now be found throughout the Milky Way and galactic halo. (Source: ESA (artist’s impression and composition); Koppelman, Villalobos and Helmi (simulation), CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO, via Wikimedia Commons)

(This article is reproduced with the authorization of Taipei Planetarium; the first image is the artist’s depiction of the distorted and tilted halo of the Milky Way; source: Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics)