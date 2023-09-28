The hand of BionIT Labs wins the Imsa award

Is called Adam’s hand, a bit like the hand of the first man. And it is actually the first fully adaptive bionic hand, in which the fingers are able to adapt to the object they hold, applying pressure appropriate to the size and weight of what they want to take. Furthermore, the prosthesis adapts to the wearer’s muscle tone, solving numerous critical issues with current artificial limbs. It was created by the start-up “BionIT Labs”, which won the seventeenth edition of the Imsa Prize, the Italian master startup award.

“Today only 40% of people who need prosthetics use them – he explained Giovanni Zappatore, CEO of the startup – because there are critical issues. The one we propose has been studied with over one hundred orthopedic doctors. It is robust and has medium costs, it responds to our vision of using technology for a more equal and accessible world“. “BionIT Labs” has already raised 7 million in public and private investments, is available on the European market and will be commercialized in the United States starting from 2024.

The startup won the competition on the stage of the Italian Tech Week, where it arrived together with ten other finalists.

A balanced competition, which saw the Jury assign one special mention to “Next Generation Robotics”, which operates in the sector of robotics applied to predictive maintenance of railway transport, a very current topic ever. The “beautiful minds” of “Next Generation Robotics” invented the robot Argo, which, applied to the lower part of the trains, is able to remotely identify the need for intervention.

Two mentions, then, to “Sense4Med”, a spin-off of the University of Rome “Tor Vergata”, which won both the special mention “Scientific Observatory of Women’s Businesses” and the “Best Sustainable Startup”. In fact, with its innovative diagnostic techniques, the Roman reality has made its own the slogan “Goodbye Hospital, Hello Home-Spital”. In essence, it worked to make exams easier and more economically sustainable thanks to a sort of miniature laboratories that work through sensors applied to small strips of paper. The CEO of the company, Fabiana Arduinohas entered the top 2 percent of global scientists and a recent survey by L’Espresso sees her included among the ten emerging Italian professors in the fields of Chemistry, Medicine and Engineering.

