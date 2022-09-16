“Thursday, September 15, 2022 to Sunday, September 18, 2022 Tokyo Game Show 2022 “(hereinafter referred to as TGS2022) will be exhibited in real venues, events, TGS official broadcasts, and each manufacturer’s own many new information and first-time information have been announced on the broadcast. On the first day of the event, Konami announced “ Momotaro Electric Railway Education Edition Lite – Japan is fun! ~ “, which not only caused an uproar among game fans, but also in the education world . On Friday, we had another shocking announcement. Super masterpiece role-playing game “Genso Suikoden” The HD remaster of the new release phase “Genso Suikoden I & II HD Remaster Gate Emblem War / Deunan Unification War” stage announced ！

After 27 years, the HD remake is finally decided!

“Fantasy Suiko Biography” series is a branchLemei’s original RPG series, the first was released on the PlayStation in 1995.It is as famous as “Journey to the West”, “Romance of the Three Kingdoms” and “Golden Plum Blossom”.A novel based on “Water Margin”, one of the four famous Chinese novelswork. .Compared with “Journey to the West” and “Three Kingdoms”, “Water Margin”, which was relatively unfamiliar in Japan before, can be said to be a popular series with “Xuanzong Water Margin”.PopularityNo reduction.Not only in Japan but also overseas.This is a high series. Many series have been released, but the numbered title is “Genso Suikoden V” released in 2006, and “Genso Suikoden Spinning 100 Year Time” released in 2012 is “Genso Suikoden”, which will be announced after breaking 10 years of silence! This time it was announced that the first series ” Genso Suikoden “and the second works” Genso Suikoden II “as a set” Genso Suikoden I & II HD Remaster Gate Emblem War” Japanese Dunant Unification WarRemastered in HD.You can see the gameplay video ahead of the announcement trailer and stage announcement that was released, but it featuresA finish that combines the beauty of pixel art while being beautifully reborn.andCrazy number of party members, as many as 108 in “Fantasy Water”, still alive! I think a lot of people play the HD remake for the first time, so it’s best to check the details by actually playing. “Genso Suikoden I & II HD Remaster Gate Emblem War / Deunan Unification War” will beReleased in 2023!The target platform isPS4、Xbox One、Steam、Nintendo Switch . Following the announcement, the official website and official Twitter ( @GensoSuikoden ) has also been opened, and new information will be released one after another. Don’t forget to bookmark and follow!alsothe newly opened “Genso Suikoden” corner at the TGS2022 venue.In addition to showing the character setting data and original images at the time of development, this will be thefirst exhibitionyou can compete with “Gasper”, “Tai Ho” and “Shiro” in dice games, andcan get badges ( 108 kinds in total ) so if you are visiting the TGS2022 venue, come visit us!