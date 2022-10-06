PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst recently spoke to several media outlets about the future of PlayStation’s own game exclusivity strategy.

In a recent interview with YouTuber Julien Chièze, Hermen Hulst talked about the cross-platform game from PS to PC, Hulst said, “It was very helpful for the group to see their wonderful work on the PC, because there are More players, I think we will have at least a year gap between PS and PC platforms in the future, except for online service games.”

Hulst went on to say that these two games (referring to stand-alone games and online games) are not the same in nature. For online games, you want to have a strong player community as soon as you go online, so if it is an instant service game, we may Will make it available on PS and PC at the same time.

Earlier this year, SIE CEO Jim Ryan said there are currently more than a dozen games in development at PlayStation Studios. It may include several such “online games”, such as Bungie’s new work codenamed “Matter”, Naughty Dog is also developing a multiplayer game of “The Last of Us”, and the rumored “Horizon” series. people game.

Sony said it expects PC and mobile games to account for nearly half of PlayStation’s overall game distribution by 2025.