The headset for mixed reality and other Apple news told live from Cupertino

For Apple, WWDC is a appointment that began 40 years ago. It is the moment in which the company presents the novelties of its software platforms to developers. Sometimes, especially in recent years, several hardware innovations have also been seen in Cupertino, but this year the event promises to be a turning point for Apple: all the rumors, in fact, agree on the launch of a mixed reality headset which could mark the path of the future for Apple.

Below are the main ones live updates from Cupertino.

10:20. “It’s already been a great day, but we have another thing,” says Tim Cook. Here is the headset, it’s called Vision Pro. “It’s the beginning of the space computer,” according to Tim Cook. It takes up the lines of the AirPods Max headphones , including the Digital Crown.The focus, for now, is on work and communication, with a special version of FaceTime.

11:20 AM The new Mac Studio and Mac Pro are available today; deliveries will start on Tuesday 13 June. Mac Studio starts at €2,449. Available in both tower and rack versions, the Mac Pro (tower) is available starting at €8,499 and €9,199 in a rack version.

11:15 watchOS 10 will bring significant highlights to the user interface, which will be widget-centric: the new design harks back to a mode already seen on the iPhone and iPad, which allows users to layer multiple widgets on top of each other and swipe between them. Among those ready at launch, activity tracking, weather, stocks, calendar and various others. The new interface could also bring changes to the functionality of the Digital Crown: by pressing it, the list of widgets is activated in full screen, which can be scrolled by rotating it. watchOS 10 will then incorporate many of the new features of iOS 17, such as those for monitoring mood and emotions in Health and the Diary app.

11:04am Facetime arrives on Apple TV and AirPlay will be available in hotels. And so with the news of watchOS 10.

10:56 AM Craig Federighi plays Black Sabbath to introduce the audio innovations of AirPods and AirPlay: an ironic touch, which however suggests: the current senior vice president of software engineering would be an excellent candidate to succeed Tim Cook.

10:55 am among other Sonoma news, changes also for Safari, including profiles, and various special effects for the Camera app.

10:45 We are already at video games, where, for Apple, the new chips “have rewritten the rules of the game”: this is confirmed by game designer Hideo Kojima, who announces the availability of his Death Stranding for Mac.

10:42 The new operating system for Mac is called Sonoma, after the famous region where the best wines in California are produced.

10:35 We move to the iPad, where with the new operating system redesigned widgets will be available for when the screen is locked. The watchword is customization. And, as expected, the Health app finally arrives: it is the first time, after nine years (it was presented at WWDC in 2014).

10:33am: No more saying “Hey Siri” to activate voice assistant, just “Siri.”

10:32 AM iOS17 also has a special function to use the iPhone as a smart display: it’s called Standby.

With the new features of AirDrop in iOS17, sharing contacts and photos becomes easier: just bring two iPhones together. Revised and improved autocorrect for text (about time). And there is also Journal (Diary), to keep track of the digital day.

Three minutes and you move on to the software: here is the automatic transcription of calls and various other functions in iMessage.

The pace is very fast: the long-awaited arrives at 10:15 Mac Pro con M2 Ultra and modular construction with PCI express cards. So Apple has completed the transition to its processors, permanently abandoning Intel.

10:08am: Introducing the new Mac Studio. Mount the M2 Ultra processor, up to 30% faster than the previous model and supports up to 192GB of RAM.

10:05am: The new 15-inch MacBook Air arrives, with the same processor as the 13 inch but a 15.3-inch screen; available in 4 colors it has 6 speakers with spatial audio. “It’s 2 times faster than an Intel i7-based Windows PC,” according to Apple, and has a battery that lasts up to 18 hours. It starts at $1299 in the US. Available next week.

9:55am “It’s going to be a historic day,” he says Tim Cook before the official start of the video with the presentation.