The headset for mixed reality and other Apple news told live from Cupertino

For Apple, WWDC is a annual appointment, which began 40 years ago. It is the moment in which the company presents the novelties of its software platforms to developers. Sometimes, especially in recent years, several hardware innovations have also been seen in Cupertino, but this year the event promises to be a turning point for Apple: all the rumors, in fact, agree on the launch of a mixed reality headset which could mark the path of the future for Apple.

Below are the main ones live updates from Cupertino.

Three minutes and you move on to the software: here is the automatic transcription of calls and various other functions in iMessage.

The pace is very fast: the long-awaited arrives at 10:15 Mac Pro con M2 Ultra and modular construction with PCI express cards. So Apple has completed the transition to its processors, permanently abandoning Intel.

10:08am: Introducing the new Mac Studio. Mount the M2 Ultra processor, up to 30% faster than the previous model and supports up to 192GB of RAM.

10:05am: The new 15-inch MacBook Air arrives, with the same processor as the 13 inch but a 15.3-inch screen; available in 4 colors it has 6 speakers with spatial audio. “It’s 2 times faster than an Intel i7-based Windows PC,” according to Apple, and has a battery that lasts up to 18 hours. It starts at $1299 in the US. Available next week.

9:55am “It’s going to be a historic day,” he says Tim Cook before the official start of the video with the presentation.