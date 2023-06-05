Home » The headset for mixed reality and other Apple news told live from Cupertino
Technology

The headset for mixed reality and other Apple news told live from Cupertino

by admin
The headset for mixed reality and other Apple news told live from Cupertino

For Apple, WWDC is a annual appointment, which began 40 years ago. It is the moment in which the company presents the novelties of its software platforms to developers. Sometimes, especially in recent years, several hardware innovations have also been seen in Cupertino, but this year the event promises to be a turning point for Apple: all the rumors, in fact, agree on the launch of a mixed reality headset which could mark the path of the future for Apple.

Below are the main ones live updates from Cupertino.

The analysis

Successes and challenges: what Apple’s first 10 years under Tim Cook were like and what they will look like next

by Bruno Ruffilli

Three minutes and you move on to the software: here is the automatic transcription of calls and various other functions in iMessage.

The pace is very fast: the long-awaited arrives at 10:15 Mac Pro con M2 Ultra and modular construction with PCI express cards. So Apple has completed the transition to its processors, permanently abandoning Intel.

10:08am: Introducing the new Mac Studio. Mount the M2 Ultra processor, up to 30% faster than the previous model and supports up to 192GB of RAM.

Tech Test

Apple Mac Studio and Studio Display: the preview test

by Bruno Ruffilli

10:05am: The new 15-inch MacBook Air arrives, with the same processor as the 13 inch but a 15.3-inch screen; available in 4 colors it has 6 speakers with spatial audio. “It’s 2 times faster than an Intel i7-based Windows PC,” according to Apple, and has a battery that lasts up to 18 hours. It starts at $1299 in the US. Available next week.

See also  What could not be seen in the past is now visible, and the Webb Telescope captured a super-detailed internal image of the Orion Nebula | TechNews Technology News

9:55am “It’s going to be a historic day,” he says Tim Cook before the official start of the video with the presentation.

You may also like

The 5 best small TVs up to 48...

Google’s next-generation chip Tensor G3 has been upgraded...

Apple: a new 15-inch MacBook Air and M2...

Tech Diary — Early June 2023

It is rumored that in order to greatly...

Apple WWDC 2023 Prediction and Crystal Ball Rates...

An insider tip is given away on Steam

Free League Releases New Adventure Campaign for Nordic...

Microsoft 365 is down. Outlook inaccessible, problems also...

It’s hard to get going and to stand...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy