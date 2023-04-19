The highest quality cheap keyboard! Akko 5075S in review (with German layout)

A good keyboard is worth its weight in gold for both gaming and the home office! Some of the best cheap keyboards come from Akko. Akko offers some great keyboards at great prices!

Unfortunately, most Akko keyboards do not have a German layout, which is a no go for many. However, Akko is increasingly bringing out more keyboards with a German layout, including the latest version of the Akko 5075S.

The Akko 5075S relies on a very exciting design that reminds me of the GMMK Pro, only at a fraction of the price.

As usual, the keyboard has high-quality mechanical keys, RGB lighting and hot-swap sockets. We also have a rotating wheel, very cool!

But how does it look in practice? Is the Akko 5075S a successful alternative to Corsair, GMMK and Co?

Many thanks to Akko for providing the 5075S for this test.

The Akko 5075S in review

The Akko 5075S relies on a so-called 75% layout. More on that later, but at its core, the keyboard omits the number pad, but is otherwise unrestricted.

Accordingly, the keyboard is not tiny, but not huge either. This has a nice everyday shape. The design is reminiscent of the GMMK Pro, which is also due to the rotary wheel.

The keyboard has a practical rotary wheel on the upper right edge, which can be used to adjust the volume, for example. I’m a big fan of this controller and it also makes the keyboard a bit more visually appealing.

In contrast to the GMMK Pro or the Monsgeek M1, the 5075S is unfortunately not made of metal. The keyboard is made entirely of plastic. However, it is made out of solid plastic. The keyboard looks stable and works well. At 818g, it’s not that light either.

The keyboard is connected via USB C. For ergonomic reasons, we have feet on the back that you can set up in two stages. There is no wrist rest.

However, I would possibly recommend an additional fabric palm rest, since the keyboard is relatively high.

With hot-swap sockets

The Akko 5075S has so-called hot-swap sockets. You can simply remove the keys on the keyboard, they are only plugged in.

Why would you want this?

If you want to try other buttons with different characteristics, no problem! These are universally compatible (with all 3-pin buttons) and can be swapped out super quickly. You can get buttons from X manufacturers and also Akko https://akkogear.de/collections/switches If a button is defective, you don’t have to replace the entire keyboard.

QWERTZ 75% Layout

The Akko 5075S is available in the familiar ISO “QWERTZ” layout. So we have üöä, etc., as well as high enter, long caps lock, etc.

If you choose this version, you have a completely classic German keyboard.

This relies on the 75% layout. In addition to the standard keypad, the Akko 5075S has F keys, arrow keys and “additional keys” such as page up, page down, etc.

So at its core, it just omits the number pad, which saves some space on your desk.

Taster

My Akko 5075S features Akko’s own “CS Crystal Switch” buttons.

AKKO CS Crystal Cherry MX Red Cherry MX Speed Silver Art Linear Linear Linear Kraft 43 gf 45 gf 45 gf Hub 4.0 mm 4.0 mm 3.4 mm trigger point 1.6 mm 2.0 mm 1.2 mm

The CS Crystal Switch is a classic linear button. So it feels constant when pressed. This makes it comparable to the Cherry MX Red and its replicas.

In contrast to the Cherry MX, the trigger point is a little earlier and is 1.6mm. So the button releases a little faster, but not quite as fast as an MX Speed ​​Silver.

So this is a cross between MX Red and MX Silver.

The feeling of typing

First, let’s talk about the CS Crystal buttons. As usual with Akko, these have a very good feeling of pressure. The buttons feel even and smooth. These are on par with Cherry MX Reds, maybe a bit over, but they differ more in sound than feel.

However, the CS Crystal are not my “favorite” Akko buttons either. I like the CS Wine Red and the CS Jelly White a bit more, but the differences are minor and may also be down to personal preference.

In general, the typing on the Akko 5075S is very good! The case looks stable and “full”. The button stroke is nice and firm and the housing doesn’t bend. It comes with silicone pads that you can add to soften the keypad if you prefer.

Can the typing feel get any better? From my point of view with a plastic keyboard, hardly. The Akko 5075S is extremely close to the optimum here. The CS Crystal also do a very good job! Even if they are not lubricated or greased separately, the buttons run nice and soft.

Big keys like space or enter sound really good! These don’t have a “bright” clacking sound, as with many inexpensive keyboards, but also have a wonderfully rich sound and feel.

The sound generally has a nice balance of “instead” but also a bit muffled. Akko uses silicone pads inside to fill cavities, which makes the sound more valuable.

All in all, the Akko 5075S is a great keyboard for both typing and gaming!

Lighting, RGB and software

In principle, each key on the keyboard is equipped with an RGB LED. We also have an LED bar on the left and right.

You can control these freely using the Akko software. There are a few lighting options and patterns here. The RGB LEDs are nice and strong and bright. However, the key caps are not translucent!

In addition to the RGB control, you can freely assign keys on the keyboard to others, create macros, etc. So Akko’s software is good!

Conclusion

For around €120, the Akko 5075S is a great keyboard! Purely in terms of typing feel, none of the major manufacturers such as Corsair, Razer, etc. have anything comparable in this price range in their range.

The Akko 5075S just feels very valuable and precise! The keyboard’s sound is also quite valuable and rich, without being too loud or obtrusive.

Added to this is the German 75% layout. Although 60% mini keyboards are currently somewhat in vogue, the 75% layout is simply a good deal more suitable for everyday use without being huge. The knob for quickly adjusting the volume is also great, which also makes the keyboard stand out from the crowd.

Customization is also a big plus. Don’t like the CS Crystal buttons? Or do you want to try something different? No problem! You can simply take out the buttons and swap them for other 3-pin buttons. You can get such buttons for +-20-50€ en masse on the market in all styles.

So if you’re looking for a slightly customizable keyboard, you’ll be very happy with the Akko 5075S!

Is there something that speaks against the Akko 5075S? No. A metal body like the GMMK Pro would have been nice, but the GMMK Pro also costs 2-3x as much.

For the €120 price range, the Akko 5075S is excellent, especially when it comes to the typing experience!

