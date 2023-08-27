Home » The Highland variant could look so beautiful
It won’t be long before Tesla presents a new Model 3. Now pictures have appeared that supposedly already show the refreshed design of the electric car. The Tesla Model 3 Highland should also be significantly cheaper.

New Tesla Model 3: This is what it could look like

Supposedly standing the new Tesla Model 3 is already in the starting blocks and will be presented to the public shortly. In terms of design, however, the electric car manufacturer has not yet looked at the cards. Apart from an Erlkönig, the appearance of the Tesla Model 3 Highland has so far only been speculated.

Now a source claims that finale Design des E-Autos to have already seen. A Chinese Tesla employee reportedly said upon seeing these two images that the design shown was “very close” to the final product. There would be “almost no differences”.

Only Tesla itself currently knows whether the Tesla Model 3 Highland will really come onto the market as shown. According to previous reports, it should not just be a simple facelift. A larger 66 kWh battery and an associated higher range should attract new customers despite the probably lower price. New cameras for full self-driving are also expected, as is an upgrade to the interior.

Tesla doesn’t just make e-cars, as our video shows:

Tesla Model 3 Highland: delivery from October?

According to unconfirmed reports, Tesla mass production of the new Model 3 has already begun. Delivery of the first 7,000 units could be expected in October 2023. Internally, the aim is to produce around 10,000 vehicles per month.

Tesla itself has not yet announced any details about the new edition. The revised Model 3 should allegedly 14 percent cheaper are considered the current version (source: Top Speed).

