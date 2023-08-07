The Highly Anticipated AirPods 4: What We Can Expect from Apple’s Next Generation Headphones

The next generation of AirPods could arrive loaded with news, we review everything we expect from AirPods 4.

It will be two years since the launch of the AirPods 3, which arrived at the end of 2021, and most likely a fourth generation is being developed at Apple headquarters. In the AirPods 4 we could have a lot of exciting new features and there are many features that we hope to see in the next wireless headphones from Apple.

We don’t know if they will be released soon or not, between AirPods 1 and AirPods 2 it took three years and between AirPods 2 and AirPods 3 Apple waited two years. Therefore, the possible launch window for the AirPods 4 will open soon.

Possible news of the AirPods 4

Not too many rumors have been heard about the next generation of AirPods, so we don’t have any certainty about what’s new. However, if we look at their older brother, we can see many of the novelties that should arrive to the fourth generation of AirPods.

Design

Apple lasted the same design in the AirPods 1 and AirPods 2. The third generation was updated to look like the AirPods Pro and hopefully the AirPods 4 keep this same design. So we don’t expect any big changes here and the AirPods 4 could look almost identical to the AirPods 3.

Chip H2

Both the second and third generation AirPods currently have the H1 chip and Apple already has its successor on the market: the H2 chip that we have in the second generation AirPods Pro. This is an almost mandatory and sure improvement that we will see in the AirPods 4.

Apple says that the H2 chip provides an “outstanding acoustic experience” when combined with a new low distortion audio driver and custom amplifier. The chip will bring AirPods 4 with improvements to personalized spatial audio, faster pairing, and near-immediate device switching.

Higher battery time

The H2 chip is more efficient than the H1 chip we have in the second and third generation AirPods. In AirPods Pro, the H2 chip, combined with Bluetooth 5.3 technology, provides an hour and a half of additional battery. Something similar could be found in the AirPods 4.

New controls

The AirPods Pro 2 debuted a new type of touch control that could inherit the fourth generation of AirPods. To increase or decrease the volume, we just have to slide our finger along the stems of the AirPod. It is a function that we may see in the AirPods 4.

USB-C

The jump to USB-C in Apple devices is going to be definitive and it is the connection that we will see in all the products that are launched from now on. And the AirPods 4 will change the Lightning connection of its charging case to USB-C with complete security.

Apple Watch charger compatibility

The AirPods Pro 2 charging case supports wired charging, Qi wireless charging, and also compatible with Apple Watch charger. This is quite an interesting option, and it’s likely to be expanded to the new AirPods 4.

AirPods 4 release date

There have been no specific rumors about the release date of the fourth generation AirPods, but most likely we will see them sometime in 2024 or 2025. The times will be decided by Apple and the sales of the current generation.

AirPods 4 price

It is hoped that the price of AirPods 4 will not vary too much compared to that of AirPods 3. Let’s remember that they are a lower range than AirPods Pro and have to keep a distance. Therefore, it is expected that the price is around 200 euros, leaving room for a cheaper option and a more expensive one.

