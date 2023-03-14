IO Interactive’s Hitman game didn’t get off to the best start. With Hitman: Absolution seen as a bit of a flop, the studio then decided to reboot the series with a trilogy now known as World of Hitman.

According to an interview with Eurogamer, IO Interactive is labeling its trilogy as such, effectively putting Hitman on the shelf for now. “Now there’s a major, important new Hitman game: it’s a bit of a disruption,” says Christian Elverdam, chief creative officer and co-owner of IO Interactive.

"We're building another secret agent fantasy, which also takes up a lot of our time. But apparently we're going back to the beloved Agent 47. He remains at the heart of this company.

So, it’s a good thing that Hitman 3 recently dropped its giant freelancer mode, because we won’t be getting Agent 47 again for a very long time.