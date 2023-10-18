The horror live on the social accounts of the Israeli hostages

I social come new weapon of terror. The hostages’ accounts as terrible testimony to their kidnapping. According to what the New York TimesHamas soldiers allegedly hacked the social profiles of kidnapped Israeli civilians to broadcast their agony live.

Sherra Frenkel and Tayla Minsberg, two journalists from the American newspaper, spoke with 13 Israeli families whose friends, or relatives, were captured by Hamas during the terrorist attack against Israel which occurred on October 7th.

And many of them reported receiving or noticing social media activity from their missing loved ones. First hope, then terror. “I couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” said Karen de Via, who lives on a kibbutz on the border with the Gaza Strip.

On the bulletin board Facebook of her neighbor Gali Shlezinger Idan, kidnapped together with her family, was in fact underway a live broadcast showing the woman and her family crouching on a floor. Together with them, the armed men of Hamas. And in the background the terrible signs of war: bursts of gunfire and noise caused by missiles raining down from the sky. The live would have lasted 43 minutes.

Israeli families who spoke to the NYT reported witnessing similar scenes in the hours following the attack on Israel. Furthermore, in the following days, Hamas soldiers also managed to access the hostages’ Instagram accounts and their WhatsApp contacts. And they would have used these tools to spread violent messages to the hostages’ contacts.

Not only. The kidnappers also carried out attacks calls “to mock friends and relatives”reports the NYT.

This is not the first time that social networks have been used to strike at the heart of the close relatives of enemies.

In Ukraine, shortly after the start of the conflict with Russia, Zelensky’s soldiers began to use a powerful facial recognition tool developed by Clearview AI to identify the corpses of Russian soldiers or captured soldiers.

In a video released by IT Army, linked to the Ukrainian government, the reason was explained: “When a body is found, it is photographed. The artificial intelligence will search through social network accounts and those of a friend or relative to understand if there are photos that match the face of the lifeless soldier. We then inform one of our close contacts of the soldier’s death and attach a photo of the body.”

It is a questionable strategy that the Ukrainian army has implemented to raise awareness among Russian civilians about it Putin’s military operation.

In one of the chats shown by the IT Army, a Russian user who received a photo of a soldier with a bloody face wrote: “It’s Photoshop! It can not be!”. And the person who sent the image replies: “This is what happens when you send people to war.”

