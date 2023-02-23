Home Technology The horror visual novel “Lachesis or Atropos” by fate and hatred has released the Steam page “Lachesis or Atropos”
The new adventure game “Lachesis or Atropos” developed by the independent game team 4noki has been released recently, and the game will be launched on the Steam platform.

“Lachesis or Atropos” is a horror visual novel intertwined with fate and hatred. As a detective, what will you see in the game? Players will gaze into the crazy dark side of love and death in the story.

※The “Lachesis” and “Atropos” in the game name are the second and third sisters of the three goddesses of fate in ancient Greek mythology. Lachesis is the person in charge of distributing fate among the three sisters. She draws lots with her eyes closed to decide the ups and downs of a certain person’s life. The duty of Atropos is to cut the thread of life. She ends the life of human beings and chooses the way of death of the dead.

The game’s story follows a private eye who wakes from a coma and visits a small town in search of her teacher’s lost love, but her twin eyes, born with the ability to see black lines of hate, draw her closer In the darkness of conspiracy. A cult, two priestesses, and Xian, control the world. The official stated that there are four main endings and many death endings in the game for players to explore, as well as 10 CG pictures, 12 original songs, etc.

