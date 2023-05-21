Home » The host of “Elden’s Circle of Law” created a controller that can use brain waves to operate – Computer King Ada
Technology

The host of “Elden’s Circle of Law” created a controller that can use brain waves to operate – Computer King Ada

by admin
The host of “Elden’s Circle of Law” created a controller that can use brain waves to operate – Computer King Ada

It has been more than a year since the open world soul-based game “Elden’s Circle” created by FromSoftware was launched, but it still enjoys a high popularity and discussion among players. Although the game itself is as challenging as FromSoftware’s past works, many players still come up with various creative ways to further enhance the difficulty of the game. Just recently, a well-known “Elden Ring” live host created a device that can play games “without hands”.

For the host Perrikaryal, it seems that relying solely on her own operation skills to get through “Elden’s Circle” seems to be unable to satisfy her desire for challenge. In the latest challenge, she began to try to operate without using her hands at all. . In Perrikaryal’s play video released on her personal Twitter account, she showed how she defeated the Boss “Grek’s Soldier” in the teaching level at the beginning of the game without using her hands, and the key to everything was the one on her head. device.

According to Perrikaryal’s explanation, she can use the tilt to operate the gyroscope in the head device to move her character in “Elden’s Circle”. She said that the mental command works in the same way as last time, using the ability to Internally create a visual flow of specific activity rules, and then use BCI and key combination to remember.

See also  Amazon page leaks Beats Studio Buds+ will debut on May 18

The host of

“This time I’m using the Emotiv API and some Python programming to build a controller and take all the data from the EGG and put it all together. Turn it into a virtual Xbox controller,” she said. Basically, it’s A streamer built an Xbox controller that uses his head to operate.

“I’m currently adding more input features and integrating with various other data, such as eye tracking, facial expression recognition, and emotion detection technology such as excitement and focus,” Perrikaryal said. Although she has only used this method to defeat the simplest teaching level small boss in “Elden’s Circle” so far, she revealed that the goal of this project is actually “to transfer the operation instructions needed to play any game” All integrated together.

The host of

That’s right, this is really the goal that the host has set for herself, and when asked whether such a lofty goal is really feasible, she also confidently replied that she thinks she can indeed achieve it.

“Every step I’ve taken on this project, I’ve heard reactions from everyone saying it’s impossible or impossible to do, but we’re still working on it. We’re absolutely going to make it,” she said.

As for how this brain controller will develop next, it is still unknown. It is also not certain that someone can actually play a FromSoftware work with this unique way of playing. Before this, we have seen the hosts use all kinds of strange operation methods to defeat the powerful boss in “Elden’s Ring”. This crazy operation method will also become the latest attempt. As for the future development, it is certainly worth looking forward to .

See also  [Game x Learning]"Cyber ​​Defense Xchange Engagement" improves security awareness better than traditional training

The host of

In addition, while players are eagerly looking forward to FromSoftware being able to release more news for the DLC “Shadow of the Golden Tree” of “Elden’s Ring”, they will also have the opportunity to play in the “Elden’s Ring” game. The community has seen too many crazy gameplays.

You may also like

“The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom”:...

Pac-Man 99 is out this year

Red Hat OpenShift: Vulnerability allows Denial of Service

Greentech Index: High-Tech Gründerfonds (HTGF)

Influencers sue state of Montana after TikTok ban

Samsung Galaxy on sale at Amazon: up to...

€25 bonus + 2.5% interest on call money

Surprise limited time “Tunnel of Terror: Last Light”...

Lords of the Fallen, out October 13th. Here’s...

5 Sony 2023 TVs on offer

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy