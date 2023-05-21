The host of “Elden’s Circle of Law” created a controller that can use brain waves to operate – Computer King Ada

It has been more than a year since the open world soul-based game “Elden’s Circle” created by FromSoftware was launched, but it still enjoys a high popularity and discussion among players. Although the game itself is as challenging as FromSoftware’s past works, many players still come up with various creative ways to further enhance the difficulty of the game. Just recently, a well-known “Elden Ring” live host created a device that can play games “without hands”.

For the host Perrikaryal, it seems that relying solely on her own operation skills to get through “Elden’s Circle” seems to be unable to satisfy her desire for challenge. In the latest challenge, she began to try to operate without using her hands at all. . In Perrikaryal’s play video released on her personal Twitter account, she showed how she defeated the Boss “Grek’s Soldier” in the teaching level at the beginning of the game without using her hands, and the key to everything was the one on her head. device.

Our first trial of our COMPLETELY HANDS-FREE mind-control game controller was a success! There’s still a lot to do but I’m hugely proud of this moment… pic.twitter.com/nCIZid70wi — Perri (@perrikaryal) May 10, 2023

According to Perrikaryal’s explanation, she can use the tilt to operate the gyroscope in the head device to move her character in “Elden’s Circle”. She said that the mental command works in the same way as last time, using the ability to Internally create a visual flow of specific activity rules, and then use BCI and key combination to remember.

“This time I’m using the Emotiv API and some Python programming to build a controller and take all the data from the EGG and put it all together. Turn it into a virtual Xbox controller,” she said. Basically, it’s A streamer built an Xbox controller that uses his head to operate.

“I’m currently adding more input features and integrating with various other data, such as eye tracking, facial expression recognition, and emotion detection technology such as excitement and focus,” Perrikaryal said. Although she has only used this method to defeat the simplest teaching level small boss in “Elden’s Circle” so far, she revealed that the goal of this project is actually “to transfer the operation instructions needed to play any game” All integrated together.

That’s right, this is really the goal that the host has set for herself, and when asked whether such a lofty goal is really feasible, she also confidently replied that she thinks she can indeed achieve it.

“Every step I’ve taken on this project, I’ve heard reactions from everyone saying it’s impossible or impossible to do, but we’re still working on it. We’re absolutely going to make it,” she said.

As for how this brain controller will develop next, it is still unknown. It is also not certain that someone can actually play a FromSoftware work with this unique way of playing. Before this, we have seen the hosts use all kinds of strange operation methods to defeat the powerful boss in “Elden’s Ring”. This crazy operation method will also become the latest attempt. As for the future development, it is certainly worth looking forward to .

In addition, while players are eagerly looking forward to FromSoftware being able to release more news for the DLC “Shadow of the Golden Tree” of “Elden’s Ring”, they will also have the opportunity to play in the “Elden’s Ring” game. The community has seen too many crazy gameplays.