HP

HP recently launched a “hybrid device” Omen Transcend 16 under the e-sports-oriented Omen brand, which claims to satisfy both gamers and creatives. This 16-inch laptop has a slim body of 19.9mm, but it does not have the folding function like 2-in-1 devices. The HDR1000 mini-LED panel it uses claims to have the highest brightness of the Omen series so far, and the screen resolution is 2,560 x 1,600. The device is equipped with an Intel Core i9-12900HX processor and a GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, which should be able to take into account both general creation and play.

The price of Omen Transcend 16 starts at US$1,670 and is expected to be released this spring. If you want something more gaming-oriented, HP also has a new Omen 16. Users can choose Intel Core i9-13900HX or AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS processor, with GeForce RTX 4080 GPU and up to 32GB DDR5 memory and 2TB SSD. The starting price of this laptop is US$1,300, and it is also scheduled to be launched this spring. It is worth mentioning that buyers of both Omen 16 and Omen Transcend 16 will get a free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

At the same time as the launch of the new laptop, HP also brought a new monitor under the Omen brand. Most new products have a refresh rate of 165Hz, except for the 27s and 27qs at 240Hz, and the 27K that “sacrifices” to 144Hz for the 4K resolution. This time HP is also preparing a 21:9 ratio Omen 34c to satisfy users who want to play games on an ultra-wide screen. All new monitors will be available in the spring and will cost between US$200 and US$480.