Martian Boy (Boriska) was born in Russia in 1996. Boriska has a knowledge reserve far beyond that of ordinary people, and he has mastered many advanced technical terms in the scientific world without a teacher. He has amazing talent and extraordinary talents. He not only knows the history of the earth like the back of his hand, but also knows the history of Martian civilization at his fingertips. And why he can know the history of Martian civilization, because he can only remember the memory of his previous life, and he lived on Mars in his previous life. He said that the phenomenon of reincarnation is universal. In 2007, after relevant reports about him came out, Boriska immediately attracted the attention of the world‘s top scientists and became the focus of the world‘s attention.

Martian boy (composite picture from the Internet)

The famous physicist and cosmologist Stephen Hawking once said that this child’s knowledge of the universe and astronomy has exceeded imagination, and authoritative scientists have recognized this. The Martian boy put forward the cosmology and the prophecy of the future world. He proposed that the continent of Lemuria was an ancient civilization that existed 800,000 years ago. Even professors in the professional field may not necessarily know it. The Martian boy claimed that in his previous life, he often traveled back and forth between Mars and the Earth’s Lemunia continent for transactions, and he could only have 2% of his memory. The tool usage book can be used through spirals, waveforms, vibrators, etc. At the same time, it can also break through the barriers of space dimension and time through equipment, so as to instantly reach any place in the galaxy.

He said that the moon was made by earthlings to protect the earth. And human beings are not the product of evolution, the human body structure is the product of prehistoric civilization, not as simple as simple genetics, the human being itself is a functional body. At present, modern science is not equipped to unravel the mystery of human structure. Through continuous sublimation, the human body can directly enter the second-level universe, which is the real home of human beings. The human body is the passport to the second-level universe. Everyone’s experience is the interpretation of the script given by the second-level universe. The Martian boy also revealed that there is a place of dimension conversion 20 to 30 kilometers down from the earth, which should be the entrance and exit of reincarnation.

And pointed out that the earth has been adjusted at an accelerated rate since the beginning of the new year in 2000. In the past, the earth used to have 24 hours a day, but now it is adjusted to 1 second. The overall space-time field and matter are changing, and human beings can’t perceive it on the earth. They can only understand it when they look back in the future. Whether it is Earth or Mars, there is only one way to improve technology and civilization, and that is to follow morality, and at the same time understand the backwardness of the material realm and the nobility of the spiritual realm. It is the most important mission of the earth at this stage to promote the awakening of the spiritual level and then develop into a spiritual civilization. If human beings do not develop towards spiritual civilization, then the hope of the earth’s ascension will wither. The Martian boy is always looking forward to the day when human beings will wake up.

