It took three medium-sized workers to push Optimus onto the stage, the robot that Elon Musk says will one day be part of the daily lives of millions of people. As he explained a week ago, the founder of Tesla Optimus will soon be able to walk but he – he admitted – to robots, in general, “still missing a brain”. The words of the founder of Tesla this time did not surprise the insiders. No “wow” effect for once. It has been since Anna Barbera’s cartoons – who remembers the great grandchildren? – that the home robot revolution is imminent. It means, as in the Jetson family, waiters, carers and mechanical helpers who will live in our homes to help us with the housework. Despite the important steps forward, especially in Japan in the field of humanoid and anthropomorphic robots, we are still in “Optimus”. For some time: someone will remember Asimo, the “astronaut” robot of the Honda who danced like a bear on the stages of the largest international multinationals in the world. Or Sophia, the social android conceived by Hanson Robotics who looks like Audry Hepburn and teaches children Stem subjects.

They are all there, protected, away from the public and from the houses as in a show of illusionism. The reason is ancient and has little to do with magic. The size of the battery to get real help in case is still too large. Artificial intelligence is still not very multitasking and then there is the price: ten or twenty thousand dollars are prohibitive figures to enter the mass market, especially in times like ours with inflation above 10 percent.

Yet something has changed. The geological demographic winter in some countries, including Italy, has made the idea of ​​having robots for old age more acceptable. The new World Robotics report shows that robot installations in Italy increased by 65% ​​reaching 14,083 units in 2021, the most successful year in the country’s history. Italy is the second largest robot market in Europe after Germany. In China, Japan, Germany and South Korea it is even expected that the workforce will decrease by at least 400,000 units per year until 2030 and consequently investments in robotics have increased. Today a renewed sense of optimism and urgency prevails towards greater automation not only in the industrial and workplace but also in the lives of all of us.

To believe it there is not only the usual visionary Musk. Chinese giant Xiaomi presented CyberOne. Fifty-two kilos in weight by 177 cm in height, this summer he performed a nice curtain with the CEO of the Chinese consumer electronics manufacturer Lei Jun. But then it ended there, nothing more was known about it. According to Xiaomi he can understand human emotions and comfort the interlocutor if he is sad or anxious. But before we see it in ours, time will pass. How it will take time before we enter a bar and find Brillo serving us a drink. Bartending Robot for Interactive Long Lasting Operations which is then the acronym of Brillo has been studied is the bartender robot born from the collaboration of the University of Naples Federico II and the Italian manufacturer of machines for food assembly chains Totaro Automazioni. He can prepare coffee and many different drinks, but he also knows how to make conversation and put the customer at his ease. He has two giant arms and an attempt at a human face.

However, if we wanted to be satisfied with machines that don’t necessarily have to look alike, we would discover that in reality the robots are already among us. Alexa and Google speakers (with or without a screen) are good entertainers. More useful are the robots that autonomously clean your house. Roomba Combo j7 + is the new born of iRobot the best at doing what they do. He can clean and wash floors, carpets and rugs in complete autonomy. But Roomba has little human.