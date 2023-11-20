The Hypothetical Consequences of a Reverse Rotation of Earth

In a hypothetical scenario that defied the logic of our everyday world, scientists have explored the consequences of a radical change: What would happen if the Earth began to rotate in the opposite direction to its current direction? This intriguing question has led the scientific community to investigate possible scenarios and their impacts on our planet.

For thousands of millions of years, the Earth has maintained a constant cosmic dance, rotating on its axis from west to east, following a clockwise direction when viewed from the north pole.

This phenomenon, common to all the planets in our Solar System (except Venus and Uranus), at a speed of 1,670 kilometers per hour, dictates the rhythm of our lives with a complete rotation that almost coincides with 24 hours.

But what would happen if this twist so deeply rooted in reality changed unexpectedly? National Geographic consulted Dr. Alejandro Farah Simón, a member of the Astronomy Institute of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) and the University Space Program (PEU), to explore the possibilities of such an extraordinary event.

Possible scenarios: reverse spin from impact or from formation?

Dr. Farah Simón proposes two possible scenarios for a change in the Earth’s rotation.

The first would involve a colossal impact from an object with considerable mass, altering the direction of Earth’s rotation. However, the expert warns that the energy released in such an event could cause a mass extinction practically instantaneously.

The second scenario, more typical of science fiction, suggests that the Earth has always rotated in the opposite direction since its formation. In this hypothetical situation, energy balance would eventually lead to a new order, with the northern hemisphere becoming the southern and vice versa.

Consequences of a reverse turn: imagining a world upside down

If we let our imagination fly and contemplate the possible repercussions of an inversion in the Earth’s rotation, we find apocalyptic scenarios. Abrupt changes in climate, extreme temperatures and ocean phenomena could trigger earthquakes and volcanic eruptions in unexpected places.

“Everything would be under constant threat. Our society as we know it would also collapse. We would need to reorganize ourselves geopolitically and demographically at a global level,” warns Dr. Farah Simón.

Monumental consequences: a closer look

The ‘Teach Me About Science’ portal details some of the monumental consequences that could arise from this hypothetical event:

1. Impact on gravity: The distribution of gravity on the planet would be affected, altering the gravitational attraction on the Earth’s surface.

2. Extreme weather changes: Reversal in rotation would influence weather patterns, triggering extreme weather and climate conditions around the world.

3. Risk of earthquakes and volcanoes: The redistribution of the Earth’s mass could trigger earthquakes and volcanic eruptions due to stresses in the Earth’s crust.

4. Modification in the length of days and nights: The inversion in rotation would affect the length of days and nights, altering circadian rhythms and the generation of solar energy.

5. Impact on navigation and technology: Navigation and communication systems would be affected by a change in the direction of the Earth’s rotation.

6. Consequences for animal and plant life: Ecosystems and biodiversity would undergo significant changes, since species have adapted to the current conditions of the planet.

7. Displacement of human populations: Climatic and geographical changes would cause a massive displacement of human populations.

8. Impact on agriculture and food security: Changes in global agriculture would affect food security worldwide.

They are only hypotheses: the reality of our terrestrial stability

It is vital to remember that these theories are purely hypothetical and highly unlikely in reality. The Earth has maintained its stable rotation for millions of years, adapting to subtle and gradual geophysical changes.

Reversing the Earth’s rotation is an extreme scenario that is not supported by current physics or solid scientific evidence.

Although fascinating from a theoretical point of view, the probability of the Earth reversing its rotation in the short term is practically zero. Our planet will continue to rotate, providing the stability that has allowed the evolution and development of life throughout history, until the contrary is scientifically and physically proven.

9. Challenges in measuring time and calendar: Investment in rotation would alter the conventional measurement of time and calendar.

10. Disease distribution and animal migration patterns: Diseases and migration patterns would be altered, affecting the ecology and spread of diseases.

11. Geopolitical and territorial conflicts: Territorial disputes could arise in a rapidly changing world.

