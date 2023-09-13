The “I don’t authorize” hoax on Facebook is among us again…

There are hoaxes that return with such cyclicality that they deserve the status of classic.

And this happens despite the fact that, every time they resurface, they are widely disproven. Such longevity is due to the fact that their psychological hold, and the collective persuasion effect they create, are such as to surpass any rational approach.

We are talking about what is now – truly proving to be a sort of pop icon – almost unanimously recognized by the name of “I do not authorize” hoax.

What is it, and when has it appeared in the past?

A collective suggestion

We have already dealt with the “I do not authorize” hoax in an article from January 2022.

Let us point out that even then we were talking about it as if it were an out-of-date lie. Dated and, we wrote, “which rests partly on the credulity and partly on the awe (i.e. passivity) that many of us have towards technology, and more specifically towards social platforms.”

It truly seems like a mass suggestion, but in reality it was born as a hypothetical protection of the intellectual properties of users of the popular social network.

From content sharing to charging

In reality, compared to previous editions of the hoax – which seems to date back to 2009 – the contours change (the substance does not).

Once upon a time we deluded ourselves into protecting ourselves against the spread of images and messages, while today the “fight” is against the elusive desire of Mark Zuckerberg’s company to charge $4.99 a month on each account.

These are initiatives that are completely devoid of legal weight, and which moreover would like to counteract what we have already given consent for (in the case of images and messages) or what does not exist (the monthly charge).

But how would protection from these hypothetical arbiters of Meta work?

How “I do not authorize” would work

According to the fact that it is not clear who and with what legal skills, it would be sufficient to copy-paste a sentence (which is bizarre, as we will see) to ensure that Facebook will not spread our images and messages. Or, in the most recent case, you don’t charge us anything.

Before finding out why the action has no legal value, here is one of the typical texts from some time ago, relating to images and posts: “I do not authorize Facebook/Meta or any Facebook/Meta related organizations to use my images, information, messages or posts, either in the past or in the future. With this press release I communicate on Facebook/Meta that it is strictly forbidden to copy, notify or take any other action of mine based on this profile and/or its contents. The contents of this profile are private and confidential information. Violation of privacy can be punished by law: Facebook/Meta is now a public institution.”

The “I don’t authorize” hoax on Facebook is among us again

The text circulating in recent days instead requests, with a similar formula, that Facebook not charge the aforementioned 4.99 euros to the user’s account. Adding that Channel 4 News (a non-existent channel) would announce the upcoming tax, effective “from Monday”. Which Monday? Good question.

But let’s find out why, in both cases, copy-paste is a completely useless action.

The “I do not authorize” on Facebook is among us again

Let’s ignore the fact that the message reported here contains linguistic ugliness and aspects of a paranormal flavor (by preventing actions carried out in the past, Zuckerberg’s company would be attributed the ability to travel through time to right its wrongs).

Let’s stay on the substance: we have already given the authorizations to disseminate the contents once we opened our account.

The terms of service read, among other things: “you retain ownership of the intellectual property rights in all content you create and share on Facebook.” But also that “when you share, publish or upload content covered by intellectual property rights on or in connection with our products, you grant us a non-exclusive, transferable, sub-licensable, royalty-free, worldwide license to host, use, distribute , modify, perform, copy or publicly display, translate and create derivative works from your content”.

And regarding the possible paid Facebook, it is true that Meta is thinking about it (only for the EU), but we would all know if this were already implemented or close to implementation. And in any case no user would be forced to maintain an expensive account!

Finally, regardless of all this, we add that a copy-paste on your wall does not have any legal value.

And it’s immediately a meme

The internet often shows all our naivety. But he is equally capable of making the ingenuity and irony of many shine.

Some very tasty memes have circulated about the mixture of presumption and candor of those who copy and paste useless press releases. We have reported one of them in this article.

In short: if we can’t defeat fake news, at least let’s laugh about it.

