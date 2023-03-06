Being able to avert the climate crisis seems unlikely at the moment. According to calculations by researchers, the world is heading for 2.7 degrees Celsius of global warming by 2100 and not for the targeted 1.5 degrees that the countries actually agreed on at the Paris climate conference in 2015. The effect: The term “climate mitigation”, i.e. measures to mitigate the effects of climate change, is being used more and more often, but rather “adaptation” – i.e. adapting to current and future climate effects.

While people are still voluntarily sticking themselves in the streets to protest and the social debate is raging about the question of “tempo 100”, much tougher measures are already being discussed in other circles. Because there is talk about climate lockdowns. This involves strict government bans in order to be able to reduce CO2 emissions in the short term. There is talk, for example, of restricting private car traffic, banning the consumption of red meat, intensive energy saving measures or ending drilling for fossil fuels. From today’s perspective, that still seems unimaginable – for example, if you consider the start of coal mining in Lützerath in Germany or in China.

We wanted to reach the 1.5 degree target. At the moment it looks more like 2.7 degrees.

COVID lockdowns show CO2 reduction

The idea of ​​climate lockdowns, of course, came from the COVID pandemic. In 2020, worldwide lockdowns measured that CO2 emissions fell for the first time since the oil crisis of the 1970s. Sure: Due to the exit restrictions all over the planet, emissions from traffic in particular have fallen sharply – but only to grow to a new record high in 2022, as reported (Trending Topics reported). Due to the further increase in the use of oil and coal as energy sources, CO2 emissions rose again in 2022, despite the decline in gas (Ukraine war) and the expansion of sun and wind.

However, the kink in the CO2 emissions curve in 2020 shows what is possible. In the first year of the corona pandemic, CO2 emissions fell by 6.4 percent or 2.3 billion tons compared to 2019. However, due to the restart in 2021 with catch-up effects, emissions then rose to a new record high.

The idea of ​​climate lockdowns is also used as a bogeyman. The World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD; World Business Council for Sustainable Development) itself has even addressed it as a possible consequence of not taking enough measures to combat global warming. “In a0 climate lockdown, governments would limit personal vehicle use, ban red meat consumption and introduce extreme energy saving measures, while fossil fuel companies would have to stop drilling. To avoid such a scenario, we need to overhaul our economic structures and redesign capitalism,” says an article authored by Mariana Mazzucato, a professor at University College London.

The following case shows that the idea of ​​climate lockdowns is very controversial. At the end of 2022, the hoax circulated online that Oxfordshire County Council wanted to divide the city of Oxford into six “15-minute boroughs” from 2024 in the fight against global warming. People would be able to walk or cycle to basic necessities in fifteen minutes, but would no longer be allowed to use cars. Worst of all: They are only allowed to leave their zones for 100 days in order to reduce their mobility and the associated emissions. The hoax has been blamed on the Labor Party, the Liberal Democrats and the Green Party.

Tempo 100: majority against – despite the opportunity to save energy

Traffic filter in Oxford

According to the Oxfordshire County Council, however, the fact is that so-called traffic filters are being set up – electronic systems that measure which cars drive on six specific roads more than 100 days a year. “Residents of Oxford (and some surrounding villages) can apply for a permit to drive through the filters up to 100 days a year. Residents in the rest of Oxfordshire can apply for a permit to drive through the filter up to 25 days a year,” the council said. “The traffic filters work in the same way as existing High Street traffic cameras and are used in many UK cities to help avoid congestion and assist public transport.”

The filters should ensure that in the future you have to take a different route at certain times of the day if you want to drive by car. “We have proposed these changes because – as anyone who lives in or visits Oxford knows – the city has suffered from terrible traffic congestion for decades. This harms both our economy and our environment and makes the bus network unprofitable.”