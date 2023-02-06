Listen to the audio version of the article

In 2021 there were around 230,000 employed persons employed illegally in the primary sector, a number which includes a large portion of non-resident foreigners. The phenomenon is strongly rooted in Sicily which – together with Puglia, Campania, Calabria and Lazio – has rates of over 40%, but is also well present in the Centre-North with percentages between 20 and 30%.

Teamwork wins against the illegal hiring in Sicily and every choice makes the difference, in the virtual world as in the real one. This is the concept of Carta Nostra, the virtual reality game to raise awareness among elementary and middle school children and teenagers through new technologies.

The game was developed by the Metaverse Studio Digital Mosaik, which took up the challenge of the Don Bosco 2000 Association to raise awareness through new technologies among elementary and middle school children and young people visiting the Beteyà Digital Farm museum itinerary in Villarosa, in Contrada Aratate, inside a villa confiscated from the mafia.

Today’s younger generations will soon be the voices of tomorrow, the people who will decide where the future will go. This is why Digital Mosaic – a studio specializing in the development of immersive experiences and virtual worlds – has chosen to communicate through their own language, the virtual one.

The path started from a preliminary phase of research on child psychology, evaluating the linguistic and behavioral aspects, in order to design a child-friendly user experience. Gamification allows children to be involved through the use of a virtual reality viewer and make them protagonists of the narrative set in Villarosa, recreated in a cartoon key.