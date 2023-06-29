The impact of “AI calculation map”

A while ago, Geyou Vanessa demonstrated the function of Meitu Xiuxiu software, AI map calculation (I personally don’t think it’s drawing pictures), the link of the article is as follows:

Even though Beta has been calling for a long time to remind everyone to think about the impact of AI, but helplessly, the company has also begun to introduce AI. In terms of work, Beta has also started, fighting side by side with ChatGPT and writing programs together

Fortunately, in a short time, ChatGPT cannot replace engineers. After all, no matter what, engineers need to do final inspection and system integration

What about drawing?

In Vanessa’s article, the AI ​​​​calculation function of “drawing pictures with pictures” is shown

However, Vanessa’s own hand-painting function is outstanding, so that she can play “drawing pictures with pictures”

Can’t draw at all? what to do?

This is where Beta gets mixed up!

Over the years of hard work, I have personally drawn more than 100 computer vector graphics

Although the painting is not good enough, the painstaking effort put into it is true

However, what is all this in the face of AI calculations?

Powerful Free AI Drawing Tool: Leonardo AI

Today, let Beta show how easy it is to generate beautiful pictures

First, register on the Leonardo.ai official website:

After logging in, click “AI Image Generation” on the left toolbar, in the lower left corner of the photo:

Novice Xiaobai who can’t draw can produce beautiful pictures in 10 seconds

After entering AI Image Generation, enter in the Text Prompt above

“Japanese cartoon cute girl”, press the Generate button again, within 10 seconds, you can generate 4 pictures (or more pictures), as shown below:

AI rendering display (not drawn by Beta!)

Another close-up picture

Beta wants to ask:

For ordinary people like me, how long does it take to practice to complete it? What about the complete graph above?

Is Beta clumsy and untalented?

Call the experienced and professional drawing friend “Nigong” here. How long will it take for a professional draftsman to complete the close-up picture above?

Beta is a programmer, and computer graphics are just a hobby, so I am not professional enough, so I have nothing to say

However, the above AI calculation map, 4 beautiful pictures, can be completed within 10 seconds

If you don’t like it, you can generate 4 more until you are satisfied

Excuse me, is there any cartographer in human beings who can draw pictures at a speed comparable to AI?

Have it?

Here’s another one, just enter Beautiful woman to produce a picture

AI calculation map, human drawing, can you tell the difference?

Beta asked the friends around him about the AI ​​calculation pictures and his own works, and asked them to distinguish which ones were drawn by humans and which ones were AI calculation pictures?

The result is very clear: most people can’t tell the difference at all! !

This is a bit sentimental for Beta who can draw pictures

It turns out that human drawing skills are really completely overwhelmed by AI

People’s paintings, have special emotions?

Some people will say that there is something special about human paintings that cannot be replaced by AI

Beta is curious, where is the special?

Commercial drawing applications, as far as Beta knows, emphasize efficiency first, be fast, be beautiful, and save money

These requirements are precisely the strengths of AI

Human beings can’t get up faster, and it’s impossible to save money. As for whether it’s beautiful or not, it’s a subjective issue, and it’s hard to determine

I keep saying that human paintings are of special value, please ask yourself honestly:

Have you ever paid for a painting? (Beta bought several pieces!!)

In fact, everyone knows that some words are just words used to “comfort others”

Because, the truth hurts, and it doesn’t sound good, right?

Looking around, the industry has been reducing the manpower for “painters” for a long time. This is a fact and there is no need to argue

For those who use drawing as their job, please be sure to find your own way out

Don’t foolishly believe those comforting words

Efforts to create business value that cannot be replaced by AI are the real direction worth striving for

AI is constantly evolving, and its drawing ability will only become super powerful. No one can match its skills and speed

Don’t stay where you are, thinking, things will get better and AI won’t get better

If you think about it that way, one day when the AI ​​​​really becomes super strong, it will be too late

While now, there is still time to transform, quickly find a way out, add value for yourself, so as not to become a “national highway toll collector”! !

(Those comforting words are of no use to toll collectors on national highways?)

Beta will never, sit back and wait for the disadvantages to be replaced by AI to create work value on your own, instead of just listening to those comforting words