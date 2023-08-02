The Impact of AI GPU Shortage: AI Companies Resort to Buying Game Graphics Cards

Title: AI GPU Shortage Sparks Concerns of Game Graphics Card Shortage

Subtitle: Some AI Companies Turn to Game Graphics Cards Amidst Shortfall

Date: [Current Date]

In recent years, the surge in cryptocurrency led to a scarcity of game graphics cards, causing prices to skyrocket. While the situation eventually stabilized, recent signs indicate that history might repeat itself. The nightmare of game graphics card scarcity is looming once again, as several AI start-up companies have reportedly resorted to purchasing game graphics cards due to the unavailability of AI GPUs. This trend may continue to grow, potentially exacerbating the shortage.

A notable revelation of this emerging pattern occurred when the CEO of Common AI, a leading AI company, shared a tweet highlighting their purchase of AMD’s gaming graphics card. Specifically, they acquired the Radeon RX 7900 XTX from XFX MERC 310 model. Although the exact number of cards obtained remains uncertain, George Hotz, the author of the tweet, hinted at a staggering 7.38 PFLOPS, which would require approximately 60 graphics cards. Based on the current price listed on Amazon, the total cost would amount to about $60,000, an impressive $1.8 million investment. Additionally, Hotz hinted at future exaFLOPS capabilities, suggesting that more purchases might follow.

The decision to choose AMD over NVIDIA graphics cards raises questions, as NVIDIA holds a stronger position in AI computing. However, two possible explanations exist. Firstly, NVIDIA AI GPUs are currently in short supply, making it challenging for start-up companies to negotiate business with the company. NVIDIA prioritizes providing supplies to large corporations such as OpenAI and Microsoft before considering smaller entities. Secondly, AMD graphics cards typically offer more VRAM memory compared to NVIDIA’s offerings at the same level. The Radeon RX 7900 XTX, for example, boasts 24GB VRAM, while NVIDIA RTX 4080 only offers 16GB and RTX 4090 provides 24GB. Additionally, the Radeon RX 7900 XTX is more cost-effective and generally more available in terms of stock. Another possibility is that AMD may have provided George Hotz with additional discounts.

It remains uncertain whether other AI companies will follow suit in purchasing game graphics cards. The reoccurrence of a shortage in these components heavily relies on NVIDIA’s production capacity. Only if NVIDIA can quickly replenish their supplies to meet the growing demands for AI computing will the shortage be averted. As for individuals planning to purchase new graphics cards, it is advisable to pay close attention, especially to AMD graphics cards. In recent years, they have experienced lower sales and have consequently dropped in price. If AI companies continue to rely on them, these cards could be the first to face scarcity.

Furthermore, the ongoing trade tensions between the United States and China have caused panic among Chinese companies, leading to increased prices of A800 and H800 GPUs. In just a few weeks, the price of A800 surged by approximately 20%. If Chinese companies start purchasing gaming graphics cards as well, this could significantly impact the market.

As the scarcity of AI GPUs prompts AI companies to turn to game graphics cards as an alternative, concerns over a potential shortage in the latter have emerged. The situation calls for close monitoring of NVIDIA’s production capacity and its ability to meet the exponential growth in AI computing demands.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

