The Impact of Groundwater Displacement on Earth’s Axis of Rotation and Sea Level

Title: Groundwater Displacement Influences Earth’s Axis of Rotation and Sea Level, Reveals Study

Subtitle: The redistribution of water due to groundwater extraction impacts the Earth’s rotation and contributes to sea level rise

According to a recent study published in Geophysical Research Letters, the extraction and transport of groundwater have been found to significantly impact the Earth’s axis of rotation and sea levels. The research, led by Professor Ki-Weon Seo from Seoul National University, South Korea, sheds light on the previously unknown effects of groundwater displacement on these geological phenomena.

Groundwater extraction, which involves the pumping of water for various purposes such as agriculture and human consumption, leads to the displacement of large volumes of water. As groundwater evaporates or runs off into rivers, it eventually reaches the oceans through precipitation or discharge. This redistribution of water from land to sea affects the distribution of mass on Earth, akin to adding weight to a spinning top.

The study reveals that between 1993 and 2010, the Earth’s axis of rotation tilted approximately 80 centimeters to the east. This deviation is attributed to the movement of large water bodies caused by groundwater extraction. It is important to note that changes in the axis of rotation occur naturally, but the observed displacement since the 1990s carries a distinct human influence.

The researchers found that groundwater redistribution from mid-latitudes has the most significant impact on the pole of rotation. Notably, western North America and northwestern India experienced the largest amount of water redistribution during the study period. These findings emphasize the importance of reducing groundwater abstraction, particularly in sensitive regions, to potentially alter the changes in polar drift. However, sustained efforts over decades would be needed to achieve such a significant impact.

Previous studies had estimated that 2,150 gigatons of groundwater were pumped between 1993 and 2010, equivalent to over 6 millimeters of sea level rise. The new study’s model matched recorded slope change only when this groundwater redistribution was considered alongside the displacement of water caused by the melting of ice sheets and glaciers.

This study adds valuable insight into the complex relationship between groundwater extraction, the Earth’s axis of rotation, and sea level rise. It provides further evidence of the human footprint on geological processes and raises concerns about the implications for coastal cities and rising sea levels.

As droughts intensify due to climate change, the extraction and transport of groundwater may increase, exacerbating these effects. Professor Seo expresses concern, particularly as a parent, about the potential consequences for future generations. The rising sea levels associated with these movements of water masses pose a serious threat to coastal regions and underscore the importance of addressing environmental issues promptly.

