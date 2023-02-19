As the time for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series laptops to be launched is getting closer and closer, they have recently leaked effective performance scores, and the point that players care about the most is nothing more than the comparison with the previous generation. RTX 40 series laptops Is it the same as the desktop version, with a significant improvement? The RTX 4060 seems to be okay, but the RTX 4070 seems to be a bit miserable. According to the 3DMark running score comparison shared by China Pen Factory earlier, it is only 11~15% higher than the RTX 3070.

The increase is very small? China Pen Factory says RTX 4070 notebook GPU performance is only 11%~15% faster than RTX 3070

Earlier, Chinese pen factory Mechrevo shared a 3DMark performance gap between RTX 4060 vs RTX 3060 and RTX 4070 vs RTX 3070, both 3DMark TimeSpy and 3DMark Fire Strike.

It can be seen that the improvement rate of RTX 4060 vs RTX 3060 looks good. In 3DMark TimeSpy mode, RTX 4060 is 25% higher than the previous generation, and 3DMark Fire Strike has reached 30%.

However, the RTX 4070 score is not as high as expected. Compared with the previous generation RTX 3070, the 3DMark TimeSpy mode is 15% higher, and the 3DMark Fire Strike is only 11%, which means only 11%~15%:



As an aside, Mechrevo’s chart is pretty bad. If you don’t look at the numbers, but just look at the horizontal lines, it will make people mistakenly think that the performance of RTX 4070 and RTX 4060 has been greatly improved. It feels like a double increase, but in fact Not at all, especially RTX 4070, which is obviously only 11%~15%, but the horizontal line is drawn so long, just like directly applying the graph of the gap between RTX 4060 vs RTX 3060.

From Mechrevo laptop listing: 🟢4070 vs 3070 = +15% Improvement in Time Spy

Since it is a laptop manufacturer, it seems to be quite trustworthy, but one thing to note is that the TGP of the RTX 4070 should be 115W, but the RTX 3070 is not clear. Strictly speaking, this should also be taken into consideration. Good RTX 3070 needs ultra-high power consumption to run this score.

In terms of specifications, the RTX 4070 uses the AD106 GPU with 4,608 CUDA cores and 8GB of GDDR6 memory. Compared with the RTX 3070, the CUDA cores are relatively small (the RTX 3070 has 5,120), and the memory is the same as 8GB.

The RTX 4060 uses the AD107 GPU, has 3072 CUDA cores, and has the same memory configuration as the RTX 4070, so overall, the upgrade of the RTX 4060 is indeed relatively large.

RTX 4070, RTX 4060 and RTX 4050 laptops are expected to be launched on February 22nd. Currently, some laptop manufacturers have opened pre-orders. Those who are interested are advised to wait for the sale first. There are more actual tests on the Internet before making a decision. .

