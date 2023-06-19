Home » The Indian bullfrog, a very colorful but also very dangerous creature
L’Hoplobatrachus tigerinus, o rana toro indian, is an amphibian synonymous with the South Asian monsoon season. They emerge mainly during the rainy season and are incredibly recognizable thanks to their bright colors. The incredible thing is that their shades change according to the season!

During most of the year, the creatures are a rather dull green colorbut during the mating season things change drastically: the males become very colorful to impress the opposite sex. The skin of males turns yellowwhile the vocal sacs are colored an intense blue.

It’s not just the colors that impress the females, as the first rains hit the ground, the males congregate around bodies of water, inflating their bright blue vocal sacs to scream deep and resounding calls in the night. The louder and more resonant the call, the better the chances of securing a mate.

After the end of mating, the frog reverts to normal colors. Despite their spectacular breeding technique, sadly these creatures are veritable pests in the Andaman Islands and parts of the Middle East, where introduced populations have begun to disrupt local ecosystems. In these new environments, the creature has become the pinnacle of amphibians, voraciously consuming local species and outnumbering native fauna for resources.

