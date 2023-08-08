The influencers (and political ideas) behind the fake news on blood donation

With over 60,000 content produced online since 2020, misinformation about blood donation is a widespread and worrying phenomenon. This set includes information sources (which try to refute erroneous information), but also disinformation, a lot of it, predominant. In particular, on Twitter the pandemic acted as an accelerator for disinformation and fake news content on blood donation: in 2021 compared to 2020, content grew exponentially by 26 thousand percent.

This is information disseminated via social media from a variety of sources, ranging from followers close to the conspiracy galaxy to followers of the profiles of some national politicians. Misinformation is conveyed online almost equally between men and women, with a prevalence in the age group 25-34. Furthermore, the figures most followed by fake news spreaders include journalists and personalities known for some controversial battles (in particular on the subject of mandatory vaccination in defense of Covid), as well as online newspapers sometimes accused, in the past, of spreading questionable information.

The clash Freedom of speech according to Elon Musk: X sues a nonprofit that fights hate speech by Bruno Ruffilli 01 August 2023

These are some of the evidences that emerged from the latest analysis of the online Observatory on disinformation and fake news on health issues, carried out by the Italian Red Cross and The Fool, a company that monitors and analyzes the Internet, and focuses precisely on blood donation.

The news with the most interactions

In such an outlined picture, the news relating to the event that took place on 7 February 2022 in Modena, in which a family requested “no vax” blood for their child, is no exception, has obtained the highest number of social interactions in recent 2 years, regarding the topic of blood donation. During that day, over 50,000 contents were produced in relation to this news.

Overall, the story generated over 300,000 social interactions between Facebook and Twitter.

Overall in the Italian ranking of news with the greatest social diffusion on blood donation, the first 15 positions are occupied exclusively by articles concerning the Modena family dispute.

The case of disinformation with AI, NewsGuard alarm: sites that publish fake news tripled in one month 08 June 2023

The scenery

The analysis of the study by the Red Cross and The Fool first took into consideration the landscape of disinformation on blood donation and in particular its extension.

With regard to the 60,000 contents relating to the topic, the strength of the impact of the online controversies unleashed, in the Covid era, by the No-Vax groups, especially on the Twitter platform, emerged from the observation of the conversation and the most used keywords : for example “blood of vaccinated”, “green pass” and “vaccinated can donate”.

Where the disinformation runs

Once the extent of the phenomenon was defined, the study took into consideration the vehicles in which it travels. On Twitter, the analysis reads, “we observe how the pandemic has acted as an accelerator for disinformation and fake news content on blood donation. We record how in 2021 compared to 2020 the contents grew exponentially by + 26 thousand%. This significant increase in conversations – it is explained – is certainly linked to the greater use of social media by the population but also to the polarization of discussions in the Covid era”.

No-Vax but also politicians and journalists. In this context, it has been highlighted that there is a prevalence of contents coming from the No-vax sphere, which promote positions contrary to vaccination and support fake news related to the transmission of the virus through the vaccine. “In particular, it is recorded that some disinformative contents, which have obtained more interactions and diffusions on the social network, also come from professionals of politics and journalistic information”.

Insight Disinformation, piracy and institutions: what’s really inside AIs like ChatGPT by Francesco Marino 22 April 2023

Who poisons the wells – Profiles

More specifically, the report by the Italian Red Cross and The Fool outlined the profiles of users who spread fake news on the subject of blood donation.

There are the ultranationalists: individuals who have a well-defined political vision, for which the concept of nation plays a fundamental role.

There are the traditionalists: individuals who attribute “inestimable” importance to Italian tradition and culture.

Infine i theopolitics: users who consider the inclusion of religion and its founding values ​​essential in the perspective of a democratic life.

From a strictly demographic point of view, the analysis of the spreaders of fake news and disinformation on blood donation reveals an almost equally divided distribution between men (51%) and women (49%).

The subdivision by age group then shows a prevalence in the 25-34 year-old group (50%), followed by the 45-54 year-old group (18%) and by the 35-44 year-old group (11%).

The influencers of health misinformation

The analysis of the profiles that have spread misinformation on blood donation on Twitter has also made it possible to analyze which are the most followed newspapers and reference figures on social networks by these users.

The figure. These are subjects who are not attributable to the spread of fake news, but rather the fact of being followed by virtue of some positions taken on controversial topics: in practice, they are authoritative figures who would be more effective than others in convincing some members of these restricted communities, more uninformed and at the same time closed, through the sharing of correct information or debunking of health fake news.

Established journalists and professionals. The study, we read, “encountered a strong presence of some journalists, but also of some personalities who in the past have sometimes expressed or supported controversial opinions or re-launched some disinformation posts”. These personalities include established professionals such as psychiatrists, politicians and journalists. “Some of their controversial positions or positions that are partially in contrast with the scientific consensus have linked these subjects to some communities dedicated to the dissemination of incorrect information or disinformation on the subject in question”.

The importance of critical evaluation. It emerged that the closeness (on social networks) of these authoritative figures to the “disinformers” highlights “the importance of a critical evaluation of sources and verification of information in a context of public debate and offers them the opportunity to positively influence opinions by offering correct information”.

Collective effort. Furthermore, the analysis revealed “the presence of some online newspapers which have sometimes been accused (by their opponents) of spreading disinformation on certain issues. The spread, sometimes unconscious, of manipulative contents underlines the importance of a collective effort towards a critical awareness in the interpretation of online information”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

