The insane side of ChatGPT

The fact that we can visit the Internet at all without going insane is down to them: content moderators, who in chords sift through brutal, inhuman, excessively hateful, racist and generally illegal content, mark it and delete it (or have it deleted). The big social media platforms have been relying on them for a long time, often in low-wage countries. There are also similar jobs in the field of generative AI. Because people check some of the data for the big language models like Bard or Chat GPT again. This feedback from people is part of the learning process and makes the programs so “intelligent” that they appear human to their users.

This research by shows that in this area the rules that the tech industry is demonstratively relying on are not worth much Reporter Alex Kantrowitz in his newsletter Big Technology. He spoke to Kenyan Richard Mathenge, who was one of the reviewers working on behalf of Open AI: reviewing the data set for ChatGPT and filtering out the nasty stuff. Kantrowitz only hints at the things that Mathenge and his people had to look at. That’s enough.

The story that Kantrowitz unearths sounds shockingly familiar and is just as important: outsourcing to poor countries, bad wages – and on both sides of the Atlantic everyone ducks to avoid responsibility for traumatized moderators. Except that in this case it’s about those people who, like martyrs, take on all the sins of the web just so we can have a “clean experience” when we pull out the cell phone.

Kantrowitz’s dry rendering of communications with Open AI and Sama, the company that employed Mathenge in Kenya, reads Kafkaesque:

The OpenAI spokesperson said the company sought more information from Sama about its working conditions. Sama, the spokesperson said, then informed OpenAI it was exiting the content moderation space. Sama did not respond to a request for comment.

Nevertheless, Richard Mathenge is proud to have worked on the bot that is making the world crazy. Stories like this can be so complex.