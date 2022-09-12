There had been speculation before that Microsoft should try to acquire French developer Asobo Studio (A Plague Tale: Innocence) after collaborating on the highly successful Microsoft Flight Simulator. When discussing the issue on the latest episode of the XboxEra Podcast, well-known and often-reputed insider Nick “Specharnik” Baker said he had heard a rumor that Microsoft and Assobo Studios might be working together on a new Project.

He claims that Asobo Studio is currently working on Xbox “prototype” racing game, but since Microsoft already owns the widely successful Forza franchise, he speculates it could be a kart racer of some sort. Since Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in particular, and Crash Team racing nitro fuel, are so popular, it’s easy to see why Microsoft would be interested in some sort of mask racing. Disney also announced the Disney Speedstorm earlier this year, so it seems like the kart genre could get pretty crowded soon.

Are you interested in a kart game with Microsoft’s mascot developed by Asobo studio?