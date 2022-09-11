Home Technology The Inside Story: Assobo Studios Is Making an Xbox Racing Game – Gamereactor
Technology

The Inside Story: Assobo Studios Is Making an Xbox Racing Game – Gamereactor

by admin
The Inside Story: Assobo Studios Is Making an Xbox Racing Game – Gamereactor

There had been speculation before that Microsoft should try to acquire French developer Asobo Studio (A Plague Tale: Innocence) after collaborating on the highly successful Microsoft Flight Simulator. When discussing the issue on the latest episode of the XboxEra Podcast, well-known and often-reputed insider Nick “Specharnik” Baker said he had heard a rumor that Microsoft and Assobo Studios might be working together on a new Project.

He claims that Asobo Studio is currently working on Xbox “prototype” racing game, but since Microsoft already owns the widely successful Forza franchise, he speculates it could be a kart racer of some sort. Since Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in particular, and Crash Team racing nitro fuel, are so popular, it’s easy to see why Microsoft would be interested in some sort of mask racing. Disney also announced the Disney Speedstorm earlier this year, so it seems like the kart genre could get pretty crowded soon.

Are you interested in a kart game with Microsoft’s mascot developed by Asobo studio?

Image from Giant Explained Warthog Set.
See also  Sony interprets PlayStation VR2's corresponding gaming experience with "Firewall Ultra" - mashdigi-technology, new products, anecdotes, trends

You may also like

【Game Trial】KONAMI Classic Ninja Turtles Game Collection 13...

Splatoon 3 Raiders｜Recommended Battle Weapons Wiper Knife, Three-shot...

Parallel Studios tells us about the environmental focus...

Where are we with the metaverse: 5 answers...

Total War: Warhammer III – Champions of Chaos:...

Cannon Dancer Announced for Consoles, Switch and Xbox...

Here are the winners of the Italian edition...

Goodbye earphones, this is how music travels through...

Game developer successfully ported 1996 classic shooter Quake...

Samsung’s series of Tweets burst Apple’s “48 million...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy