The Instagram wall that is becoming the Facebook of ten years ago

Instagram is reportedly experimenting with a new update that will allow users to create a “note wall” or “Wonder Wall” within the app. This new feature will enable users to publish short messages and emojis that can be up to 60 characters long, providing a new way for followers and friends to interact and respond to these posts.

The current notes feature on Instagram can only be seen in the direct messages section and is not cumulative, meaning that users can only publish one note per day and any previous posts will be deleted when a new one is generated. The new “note wall” is set to change this by allowing users to accumulate and display their notes in a chronological order, providing a more interactive and visual way for users to express themselves.

According to reverse engineering specialist and application developer, Alessandro Paluzzi, the new update aims to optimize communication and personal expression among Instagram users. The feature is expected to be rolled out progressively to accounts around the world once the development stage is concluded.

In addition to the “note wall” update, Instagram is also reportedly working on a new function called “Delete for me”, which will allow users to delete messages in their own inbox without affecting the recipient. This feature is said to be different from the existing “Unsend” button on the platform, which currently deletes a selected message for all participants in the conversation.

The addition of these new features demonstrates Instagram’s commitment to enhancing user experience and providing more options for managing direct messages within the app. While the “note wall” and “Delete for me” features are still in the development stage, they are expected to offer users more ways to engage and interact within the platform.