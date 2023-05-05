The intelligence house must now also be green and sustainable

Listen to the audio version of the article

The numbers of the annual analysis by Terna, the company that manages the national energy transmission grid, tell us that in 2022 Italians consumed less electricity than in 2021. The industrial consumption index of “energy-hungry” companies is also down, in contraction of 5.4% year on year. In February 2023, electricity demand in Italy amounted to a total of 25.1 billion kWh, a value down by 2.2% compared to 12 months ago. Do we consume less? We certainly consume “better”. Part of this optimization may depend on the growth of the smart home market in our country, i.e. those hi-tech devices that allow remote, intelligent management of our impact on the planet and, consequently, the translation into bills of costs to bear. A research by the Observatories of the Milan Polytechnic analyzed the sector, noting how, in 2022, the Smart Home segment achieved a +18% compared to 2021, reaching 770 million euros. A higher growth rate than that of other European countries, higher than Spain (+10%, 530 million euros), the United Kingdom (4 billion euros, +4.1%), France (1.3 billion, + 2%), and Germany (-5%, 3.7 billion). The increase in the cost of energy has prompted Italians to pay greater attention to energy saving: so much so that the use of connected devices can lead to an average reduction in the price of heating by 23% and that relating to electricity by 20%, which is equivalent to around 330 euros a year for a two-room apartment of 70 m2 and up to 460 euros for a three-room apartment of 110 m2.

The key device to enter the world of the smart home, which almost everyone can adopt due to its ease of installation and compatibility, is the thermostat. There aren’t many around, demonstrating the specialization that companies must put in place to offer quality products that are really useful. The main brand is Nest, long since absorbed by Google, one of the first to bet on remote home heating control. The Nest Learning Thermostat (249 euros), as the name itself indicates, offers the possibility of letting the gadget learn, on its own, the habits of activating the radiators at home, to create a smart program dedicated to reducing consumption. How? For example, by pre-heating the environment and keeping the temperature always on the edge of what is requested by the user, a “ploy” which allows, especially those with condensing boilers, not to continuously empty and refill the tank, with a benefit both in terms of hot water speed and cost efficiency. An alternative to the thermostat is the thermostatic head. That of Tado (89.99 euros), which works with Google, Alexa and Siri, can be installed on practically any radiator, except for very old models, also thanks to the various adapters in the package. The aim is to regulate the single radiator to which it is attached, by opening and closing the valve. The tado app can also create an intelligent schedule by detecting some interesting metrics, such as the humidity level.

If heating is one of the items most feared by Italians, the electricity bill comes immediately after. The solution is to adopt bulbs with Wi-Fi, which can be turned off from a smartphone and also take advantage of opportunities, such as power dimming, to lower the brightness when not strictly necessary. Here the choice is truly vast: ranging from cheap offers from Meross (9.99 per bulb) to lighting from Philips (from 14 euros) which even connects with the brand’s televisions, to create impactful environments while watching of movies. In support of the bulbs, however, you also need Hue Bridge, an accessory to be connected to the home router to combine the management of the lights via Bluetooth with that with Wi-Fi. And then there’s the washing machine. Haier offers a model, Washpass (150 euros starting), innovative not only because it includes a space for inserting bottles of active ingredients that mix by themselves depending on the wash, allowing to reduce consumption and environmental impact, but also provides for a subscription purchase Netflix-style, with an initial price and a fee of your choice based on the number of washes, from a minimum of 100 to a maximum of 340 per year. You only pay for what you use, without waste, and with a more thoughtful idea of ​​the expense to be faced.