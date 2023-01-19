Following “Rainstorm” and “Beyond: Two Souls”, Quantic Dream’s “Detroit: Become Human” (Detroit: Become Human) launched in 2018 has become a masterpiece among interactive story games. Five months have passed since the game was released. At the beginning of the year, the sales volume has officially exceeded 8 million sets.

According to Quantic Dream Twitter, “Detroit: Become Human” officially exceeded 8 million sales in January this year, and 6.5 million sales in March last year, which means that this game still has a stable sales performance after many years .

We are proud to announce that #DetroitBecomeHuman has officially sold over 8 million copies worldwide! pic.twitter.com/12g1AvzN7k — Detroit: Become Human (@Detroit_Game) January 18, 2023

However, just after the success of “Detroit: Become Human”, Quantic Dream has not published any works in these years. In 2021, TGA released “Star Wars Eclipse” (Star Wars Eclipse), promising that it is an “intricate action-adventure”. Game”, but did not elaborate on the details of the content, and it seems to be several years away from the launch schedule.

In August 2022, China‘s NetEase officially acquired Quantic Dream, maintaining independent operations with the support of NetEase, while focusing on development and distribution. It is expected to launch the story exploration adventure game “Deep Under the Sea” developed by Parallel Studio this year ( Under The Waves), this work will be on Steam.