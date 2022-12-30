Stellar flares are generally considered hazardous to life, especially near planets around red dwarfs. But a recent study suggests that stellar flares may also heat the interiors of rocky planets to fuel geological activity that could provide the energy needs of life.

The TRAPPIST-1 system is about 39 light-years away from Earth and has at least seven rocky planets orbiting an M-type red dwarf star 12 times less massive than the Sun. Since TRAPPIST-1 is much smaller than the sun, the revolution orbits of the planets in this system are also smaller than those of the solar system planets, or the distances between these seven planets and their parent stars are all within the distance between Mercury and the sun, and the revolution period of the farthest planet is only about 20 days.

The three rocky planets inside the system are in the habitable zone where the temperature is suitable for the existence of liquid water. Therefore, although the planets can receive more flare bombardments from the TRAPPIST-1 parent star, astronomers are also quite curious about the potential habitability of the TRAPPIST-1 system planets.

The team at the University of Cologne in Germany points out that when stellar flares heat a planet’s interior without raising the temperature of the atmosphere, it is due to a physical trick called ohmic loss. If the rocky planet bombarded by stellar flares happens to have a magnetic field, the atmosphere will have a certain protective effect on living things, and will not be stripped by radiation or heated. Secondly, when the flare passes through the atmosphere, the planet’s magnetic field can strengthen the ohmic loss effect, allowing the flare to Electromagnetic waves enter the earth’s mantle in different forms to propagate and release heat.

In the team’s simulations, the researchers found that the TRAPPIST-1 flares generated as much heat in the planet’s interior as the decay of radioactive elements inside Earth (driving geological processes), and that in the long run, planets in the system would only need to get from their parent star every year. Absorbing 16 flares, you can get enough energy to heat the inner mantle, increase the temperature by about 1,000K, and keep the interior molten. The only premise is that the magnetic field of these planets must be as strong as the Earth’s magnetic field. At present, we don’t know if this is the case.

Active geological processes such as plate tectonics, volcanoes, hydrothermal convection systems, etc., can provide energy sources and important nutrients for life. Recently, the Webb Space Telescope made the first observation of the TRAPPIST-1 system and found that one of the planets has a very low probability of having a hydrogen atmosphere (similar to the gas giant planets in the solar system), which may indicate that at least one planet may have a planet similar to Earth, Mars, A more similar atmospheric composition to Venus.

A planet heated in this way could have interesting differences from Earth, and no one knows how this would change our understanding of planetary dynamics. The new paper is published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

(Source of the first image: pixabay)