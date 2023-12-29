The IO app to find lost documents and objects, Genoa is the first city in Italy to use it

The Ligurian capital is the first Italian city to allow use the IO app to receive alerts on lost objects (and especially documents): according to what was explained, the new functionality should ensure that people receive a notification on their smartphone to be notified when something that belongs to them is found.

It was he who conceived and developed the functionality the IT Office of the Local Police in collaboration with the Digital Agenda Office: when an object, which can be traced back with certainty to the owner, arrives in the warehouse in via Oristano, it is stored in a database and, once cross-referenced citizen data register, the app sends the owner a notification of the discovery.

The service is available on the website Citizen’s Filenot inside the app but online (here, in the I Request section); now, the advantage is that it is no longer necessary to periodically check the presence of lost belongings (i.e. linked to the tax code), thanks to the notification service.

From the Municipality they recalled that from August to today they have been 2384 objects found (7310 in the first 11 months of the year) and 1460 messages sent, of which around 400 notifications on IO, 1045 without the app and 16 with the app but with the notification deactivated: “We have made a utility service even smarter for all citizens with a view to innovating the procedures for recognizing and collecting lost property – he explained the Security Councilor, Sergio Gambino – This is a further step forward in the process of digitizing local police procedures and an extremely concrete way to shorten the distances between the Genoese and our officers”.

From 2021 to today, i.e. since the Citizen’s File came into operation, there have been around 160 thousand Genoese citizens who have used the digital services connected to the local police.

