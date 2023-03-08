Apple today once again launched iOS 16.4 Beta 3 (version number 20E5229e) and iPadOS 16.4 Beta 3 updates to developers. This update brings many subtle functional improvements and optimizations for iPhone and iPad devices. The following is Mr. Crazy for everyone The three key updates of the iOS 16.4 beta 3 beta will give you a comprehensive understanding of the update details.

iOS 16.4 Beta 3 update key features

Added iOS beta identity switching function

In order to prevent illegal developers from upgrading and installing the iOS beta version through the description file, Apple has introduced a new function “iOS Beta Updates” to verify the identity of the tester starting from iOS 16.4 Beta. In the future, you must log in to the Apple ID developer identity to receive it normally. Beta version update notification, if it is an ordinary user, it can only choose public testing.

According to the actual test by Mr. Crazy, it is found that this function has not been officially enabled at present, but iOS 16.4 Beta 3 has adjusted this function again. Under the setting “iOS Beta Updates” page, an additional login function menu for Apple ID is added, and the default will be to log in directly Existing Apple ID developer or public test account.

If you need to switch to another developer or public test account, and click on the Apple ID account, you can switch and modify different tester identities.

New book page flip animation option in iPhone settings

Since iOS 16.4 Beta 2 added page-turning animations for books, in the latest Beta 3 version, you can find the book menu directly through the iOS settings, and there is also an additional “page-turning animation” setting, which can immediately adjust the sliding and page scrolling. This kind of page-turning effect, you don’t need to click into the book app every time you want to adjust the animation to modify it.

Flip animation new feature prompt message

If you open the built-in “Books App” after upgrading to iOS 16.4, you will see themes, page-turning animations, and more custom options and new feature prompts at the bottom.

The basic iOS 16.4 Beta 3 is mainly to improve the test account verification function and book page-turning animation. The rest has not changed too much. It is expected that some errors will be adjusted. In addition to iOS 16.4 Beta, macOS 13.3 beta 3 and waatchOS are also launched this time. 9.4 beta 3 and tvOS 16.4 beta 3 beta releases.

iOS 16.4 beta 3 download

Special reminder that iOS 16.4 Beta 3 may cause system instability and APP compatibility issues. It is not recommended to upgrade iPhone 14 series or older devices, as it may cause various bugs and function errors. If you want to experience the new features of iOS 16.4 Beta 3 first, You can download the “iOS 16.4 beta description file” first for OTA upgrade. If you want to pursue stability, it is recommended to wait until the official version of iOS 16.4 before upgrading.