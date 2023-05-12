The iOS version supports Matter smart home devices and the Google Home App update is officially released

After a round of closed beta testing, a new version of the “Google Home” app is being released at Google I/O. The new version adds a favorites tab and a new surveillance camera interface. In addition to supporting more types of smart home devices, it also adds more control functions to existing devices. In addition, users can now configure Matter smart home devices through the iOS version of Google Home.
Google will also launch more home control features for the Wear OS version of Google Home on May 15, such as adding preview animations to surveillance camera notifications, and controlling devices that are set as favorites in the main program of the phone on the smart watch.
Google announced in its keynote speech yesterday that it will launch the Pixel Tablet in June, one of its uses is as a smart home control hub. The tablet version of the Home App will be updated in June. The updated Hub mode allows any family member to quickly switch lights, door locks, surveillance cameras and air conditioners without unlocking the tablet.