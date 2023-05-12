Home » The iOS version supports Matter smart home devices and the Google Home App update is officially released
Technology

The iOS version supports Matter smart home devices and the Google Home App update is officially released

by admin
The iOS version supports Matter smart home devices and the Google Home App update is officially released
Google Home App Update

Facebook

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Telegram

After a round of closed beta testing, a new version of the “Google Home” app is being released at Google I/O. The new version adds a favorites tab and a new surveillance camera interface. In addition to supporting more types of smart home devices, it also adds more control functions to existing devices. In addition, users can now configure Matter smart home devices through the iOS version of Google Home.

The new version of Google Home adds a favorites page, which collects commonly used devices on one page, and can customize the order for easy operation.
The new version of Google Home adds a favorites page, which collects commonly used devices on one page, and can customize the order for easy operation.

Google will also launch more home control features for the Wear OS version of Google Home on May 15, such as adding preview animations to surveillance camera notifications, and controlling devices that are set as favorites in the main program of the phone on the smart watch.

All devices of the same type can be controlled at once by category.
The redesigned device controls give users more control over smart home devices, from vacuum cleaners to TVs, lights, electric beds, fans, faucets, security systems and smoke detectors.

Google announced in its keynote speech yesterday that it will launch the Pixel Tablet in June, one of its uses is as a smart home control hub. The tablet version of the Home App will be updated in June. The updated Hub mode allows any family member to quickly switch lights, door locks, surveillance cameras and air conditioners without unlocking the tablet.

When Google Tablet is in Hub mode, there is a shortcut to the Google Home App gadget in the lower left corner of the lock screen, and anyone can control smart home appliances without unlocking the tablet.
The tablet version has updated the surveillance TV screen interface, and you can watch the video recorded by the surveillance camera no matter in portrait or landscape orientation.

latest videos
See also  The Piedmont Region experiences the Public Administration in the metaverse

You may also like

VMware vRealize Operations: Warning of new IT vulnerability

See dinosaurs and angels?Supernatural events encountered by astronauts...

Junior startup promotes eco-awareness in elementary schools

Product testers wanted: GIGABYTE AORUS Gen4 5000E SSD

5th Open Search Symposium #ossym23 – Call for...

Apple is the only major mobile phone brand...

ClimateTech: Scholz relies entirely on offshore wind energy

With the help of AI, the P map...

Microsoft Bing Chat now available to everyone –...

Quick hands-on with Pixel Tablet, setting the tone...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy