The iPhone 14 satellite SOS arrives in Italy: here's how it works

The iPhone 14 satellite SOS arrives in Italy: here's how it works

One of the most innovative features of the iPhone 14 is the ability to send emergency messages even in areas where there is no cell phone coverage. Active at launch only in the USA and Canada, the SOS via satellite was then extended to various European countries, and from the end of the month it will also arrive in Italy. It works like this: if 112 cannot be reached via a telephone operator or wi-fi network, the iPhone automatically asks if you want to send a message via satellite. You have to be outdoors and point the phone at the satellite, then everything is automatic, including sending the GPS coordinates. On the other hand, the answer will be an operator from one of the centers that Apple has set up specifically, who will forward the request to the nearest rescue service. In our test all the details on the iPhone satellite SOS service, naturally hoping that no one really needs to use it.

by Bruno Ruffilli

